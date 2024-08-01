How to watch and listen to today’s Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Los Angeles Angels host the Colorado Rockies in a thrilling MLB matchup on August 01, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET.
With an average of 4.05 runs per game and 7.80 hits per game, the Angels are 26th in the league in terms of runs scored and 23rd in terms of hits. Their power stats are likewise poor; they rank 22nd in the league with 110 home runs.
The Rockies, on the other hand, have a more formidable offence; they rank 17th in terms of runs scored per game and 14th in terms of average hits per game. Additionally, they rank 14th with 120 home runs hit.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: COLR
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Colorado Rockies in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 01, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, CA, USA.
|Date
|August 01, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Angel Stadium
|Location
|Anaheim, CA
Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies team news
Los Angeles Angels team news
With 91 hits and 15 home runs, Logan O'Hoppe has been a reliable player for his squad, keeping his batting average at.281. This demonstrates his steady ability to reach base and add power to the lineup.
However, Taylor Ward has 88 hits, 54 RBIs, and a batting average of.227. Ward may have a lower batting average, but his 54 RBIs show that he can score runs and contribute to the team's offense in key moments.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Mike Trout
|CF
|Meniscus
|10-Day IL
|Anthony Rendon
|INF
|Back
|10-Day IL
Colorado Rockies team news
With a.290 batting average, 128 hits, and 18 home runs, Ezequiel Tovar has been a vital member of his team, demonstrating his ability to be a solid contact hitter with pop. His performance has been crucial in producing consistent offensive output.
Centre fielder Brenton Doyle, meanwhile, is hitting.272 with 103 hits and 54 RBIs. Doyle adds significant value to the team's lineup with his ability to drive in runs and maintain a strong batting average.
Colorado Rockies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Brenton Doyle
|CF
|Finger
|Day-to-Day
|Jordan Beck
|CF
|Wrist
|10-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|Aug 01, 2024
|Carson Fulmer
|Ryan Feltner
Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record
The Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies game is expected to be very competitive based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. With the Rockies winning three games and the Angels winning two, both teams have emerged victorious from close games. The high-scoring 10-7 victory in the Angels' most recent game demonstrated their ability to take advantage of offensive opportunities. In the meanwhile, the Rockies' victories of 2-1 and 3-1 have shown off their pitching prowess. With this past, the game may go anyway; the Rockies will need to use their pitching prowess to win, while the Angels will need to use their offensive firepower.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 01, 2024
|Rockies 2-1 Angels
|July 31, 2024
|Angels 10-7 Rockies
|March 09, 2024
|Angels 8-7 Rockies
|Feb 29, 2024
|Rockies 3-1 Angels
|June 26, 2023
|Rockies 4-3 Angels