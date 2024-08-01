How to watch and listen to today’s Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies.

The Los Angeles Angels host the Colorado Rockies in a thrilling MLB matchup on August 01, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET.

With an average of 4.05 runs per game and 7.80 hits per game, the Angels are 26th in the league in terms of runs scored and 23rd in terms of hits. Their power stats are likewise poor; they rank 22nd in the league with 110 home runs.

The Rockies, on the other hand, have a more formidable offence; they rank 17th in terms of runs scored per game and 14th in terms of average hits per game. Additionally, they rank 14th with 120 home runs hit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: COLR

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Colorado Rockies in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 01, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, CA, USA.

Date August 01, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, CA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

With 91 hits and 15 home runs, Logan O'Hoppe has been a reliable player for his squad, keeping his batting average at.281. This demonstrates his steady ability to reach base and add power to the lineup.

However, Taylor Ward has 88 hits, 54 RBIs, and a batting average of.227. Ward may have a lower batting average, but his 54 RBIs show that he can score runs and contribute to the team's offense in key moments.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Mike Trout CF Meniscus 10-Day IL Anthony Rendon INF Back 10-Day IL

Colorado Rockies team news

With a.290 batting average, 128 hits, and 18 home runs, Ezequiel Tovar has been a vital member of his team, demonstrating his ability to be a solid contact hitter with pop. His performance has been crucial in producing consistent offensive output.

Centre fielder Brenton Doyle, meanwhile, is hitting.272 with 103 hits and 54 RBIs. Doyle adds significant value to the team's lineup with his ability to drive in runs and maintain a strong batting average.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Brenton Doyle CF Finger Day-to-Day Jordan Beck CF Wrist 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team Aug 01, 2024 Carson Fulmer Ryan Feltner

Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies game is expected to be very competitive based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. With the Rockies winning three games and the Angels winning two, both teams have emerged victorious from close games. The high-scoring 10-7 victory in the Angels' most recent game demonstrated their ability to take advantage of offensive opportunities. In the meanwhile, the Rockies' victories of 2-1 and 3-1 have shown off their pitching prowess. With this past, the game may go anyway; the Rockies will need to use their pitching prowess to win, while the Angels will need to use their offensive firepower.

Date Results Aug 01, 2024 Rockies 2-1 Angels July 31, 2024 Angels 10-7 Rockies March 09, 2024 Angels 8-7 Rockies Feb 29, 2024 Rockies 3-1 Angels June 26, 2023 Rockies 4-3 Angels

