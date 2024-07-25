This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Los Angeles AngelsGetty images
Listen to live play-by-play for $1 on
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Oakland Athletics (41-62) will travel to California to open a four-game MLB series against Los Angeles Angels (44-57) at Angel Stadium on Thursday.

The Angels triumphed over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, securing a 2-1 victory. On the other hand, the Oakland Athletics suffered their 63rd loss of the season in a tough matchup against the Houston Astros last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN

Local TV channel: Bally Sports West (BSW) and NBC Sports California (NBCA)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Watch Angels vs Athletics on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Find the best deals
>To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Thursday, July 25, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.

DateThursday, July 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
VenueAngel Stadium of Anaheim
LocationAnaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics team news

Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch

The Angels have recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Triple-A Salt Lake. Rosenberg’s first appearance against Oakland will be his first outing in the majors this season. He has a 3.74 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 14 games with Salt Lake.

Zachary Neto is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks. Taylor Ward is batting .229 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

PlayerPositionInjury Status
P. SandovalStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List
M. TroutCenter fielder10-Day Injured List
R. StephensonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List
A. WantzRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List
K. CáceresRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List
J. CisneroRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List

Oakland Athletics team news & players to watch

RHP Ross Stripling (elbow) will be activated from the IL and start Thursday's game against the Angels. He's put together a 5.82 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland in home runs with 23, runs batted in with 69 and his batting average of .290 is also best on his team. JJ Bleday is hitting at an average of .236 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Oakland Athletics injury report

PlayerPositionInjury Status
P. BlackburnStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List
M. OtanezStarting pitcherDay-to-day
T. SoderstromFirst baseman10-Day Injured List
T. GottRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List
K. WaldichukStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List
R. WoodStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List
E. RuizLeft fielder10-Day Injured List
D. HernaizShortstop60-Day Injured List
J. WilsonShortstop10-Day Injured List

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
07/25/24K. Rosenberg (0-0)Ross Stripling (1-9)
07/26/24C. Fulmer (0-2)Joey Estes (4-4)
07/27/24T. Anderson (8-8)Hogan Harris (2-3)
07/28/24J. Soriano (6-7)Osvaldo Bido (2-1)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Braves head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
07/22/24Athletics 5-8 AngelsMLB
07/21/24Athletics 8-2 AngelsMLB
07/20/24Athletics 13-3 AngelsMLB
07/05/24Athletics 5-0 AngelsMLB
07/04/24Athletics 5-0 AngelsMLB

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement