How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

Oakland Athletics (41-62) will travel to California to open a four-game MLB series against Los Angeles Angels (44-57) at Angel Stadium on Thursday.

The Angels triumphed over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, securing a 2-1 victory. On the other hand, the Oakland Athletics suffered their 63rd loss of the season in a tough matchup against the Houston Astros last time out.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN

Local TV channel: Bally Sports West (BSW) and NBC Sports California (NBCA)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Thursday, July 25, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.

Date Thursday, July 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics team news

Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch

The Angels have recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Triple-A Salt Lake. Rosenberg’s first appearance against Oakland will be his first outing in the majors this season. He has a 3.74 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 14 games with Salt Lake.

Zachary Neto is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks. Taylor Ward is batting .229 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player Position Injury Status P. Sandoval Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List M. Trout Center fielder 10-Day Injured List R. Stephenson Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List A. Wantz Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List K. Cáceres Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List J. Cisnero Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List

Oakland Athletics team news & players to watch

RHP Ross Stripling (elbow) will be activated from the IL and start Thursday's game against the Angels. He's put together a 5.82 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland in home runs with 23, runs batted in with 69 and his batting average of .290 is also best on his team. JJ Bleday is hitting at an average of .236 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Oakland Athletics injury report

Player Position Injury Status P. Blackburn Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List M. Otanez Starting pitcher Day-to-day T. Soderstrom First baseman 10-Day Injured List T. Gott Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List K. Waldichuk Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List R. Wood Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List E. Ruiz Left fielder 10-Day Injured List D. Hernaiz Shortstop 60-Day Injured List J. Wilson Shortstop 10-Day Injured List

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team 07/25/24 K. Rosenberg (0-0) Ross Stripling (1-9) 07/26/24 C. Fulmer (0-2) Joey Estes (4-4) 07/27/24 T. Anderson (8-8) Hogan Harris (2-3) 07/28/24 J. Soriano (6-7) Osvaldo Bido (2-1)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 07/22/24 Athletics 5-8 Angels MLB 07/21/24 Athletics 8-2 Angels MLB 07/20/24 Athletics 13-3 Angels MLB 07/05/24 Athletics 5-0 Angels MLB 07/04/24 Athletics 5-0 Angels MLB

