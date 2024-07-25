How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

Oakland Athletics (41-62) will travel to California to open a four-game MLB series against Los Angeles Angels (44-57) at Angel Stadium on Thursday.
The Angels triumphed over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, securing a 2-1 victory. On the other hand, the Oakland Athletics suffered their 63rd loss of the season in a tough matchup against the Houston Astros last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLBN
Local TV channel: Bally Sports West (BSW) and NBC Sports California (NBCA)
Streaming service: Fubo TV>To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics will hit the diamond at Citi Field for this matchup on Thursday, July 25, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Thursday, July 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Location
|Anaheim, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics team news
Los Angeles Angels team news & players to watch
The Angels have recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Triple-A Salt Lake. Rosenberg’s first appearance against Oakland will be his first outing in the majors this season. He has a 3.74 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 14 games with Salt Lake.
Zachary Neto is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks. Taylor Ward is batting .229 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|P. Sandoval
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|M. Trout
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|R. Stephenson
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|A. Wantz
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|K. Cáceres
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|J. Cisnero
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
Oakland Athletics team news & players to watch
RHP Ross Stripling (elbow) will be activated from the IL and start Thursday's game against the Angels. He's put together a 5.82 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
Brent Rooker leads Oakland in home runs with 23, runs batted in with 69 and his batting average of .290 is also best on his team. JJ Bleday is hitting at an average of .236 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
Oakland Athletics injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|P. Blackburn
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|M. Otanez
|Starting pitcher
|Day-to-day
|T. Soderstrom
|First baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|T. Gott
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|K. Waldichuk
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|R. Wood
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|E. Ruiz
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|D. Hernaiz
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List
|J. Wilson
|Shortstop
|10-Day Injured List
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|07/25/24
|K. Rosenberg (0-0)
|Ross Stripling (1-9)
|07/26/24
|C. Fulmer (0-2)
|Joey Estes (4-4)
|07/27/24
|T. Anderson (8-8)
|Hogan Harris (2-3)
|07/28/24
|J. Soriano (6-7)
|Osvaldo Bido (2-1)
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Braves head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/22/24
|Athletics 5-8 Angels
|MLB
|07/21/24
|Athletics 8-2 Angels
|MLB
|07/20/24
|Athletics 13-3 Angels
|MLB
|07/05/24
|Athletics 5-0 Angels
|MLB
|07/04/24
|Athletics 5-0 Angels
|MLB