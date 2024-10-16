How to watch today's Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Utah Hockey Club, including how to watch and team news.

Week 2 of the 2024-25 NHL season carries on Wednesday, as the Utah Hockey Club takes on the Anaheim Ducks in a Western Conference clash at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Utah's inaugural NHL season got off to a thrilling start with three consecutive victories. After a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in their opener, they earned back-to-back overtime triumphs in New York, beating the Islanders 5-4 and the Rangers 6-5. However, their streak came to an end last Monday, as the New Jersey Devils blanked them 3-0 at Prudential Center in Newark.

The Anaheim Ducks have played twice so far. They opened the season with a 2-0 road win over the San Jose Sharks but fell short against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, losing 3-1. Anaheim fought hard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the score knotted at 1-1 after two periods before the Golden Knights pulled away in the third.

Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks and Utah Hockey Club will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.

Date Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Utah16, KCOP-13, Victory+

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

How to listen to live commentary of Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Hockey Club

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Anaheim Ducks team news & key players

The Anaheim Ducks are currently averaging 1.5 goals per game, while their defense is holding opponents to the same 1.5 goals per contest. Their offense ranks 29th in the league, but their defense impressively sits at 4th overall. Improving their offensive production will be key moving forward.

In their last outing against the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim fell short with a 3-1 loss. After ending the first period tied 1-1, they conceded two goals in the third period, sealing their defeat. Troy Terry found the back of the net and recorded three shots on goal, while James Reimer took his place in the net, stopping 29 out of 32 shots faced.

Earlier in the season, Lukas Dostal was in goal against the San Jose Sharks, where he made 30 saves and earned his first shutout. The 24-year-old Dostal, likely to start on Wednesday night, finished last season with a 14-23-3 record, a 3.33 GAA, and a .902 save percentage.

Utah Hockey Club team news & key players

The Devils controlled the game against Utah, outshooting them 33-20, and their victory was well-earned. Utah also struggled on the power play, going 0-for-4 against New Jersey. Currently, Utah ranks tenth in power-play efficiency (27.3%) and 18th in penalty-killing success (78.9%), while allowing the second-most power-play opportunities so far (19).

Karel Vejmelka made his season debut in New Jersey, surrendering three goals on 33 shots. Connor Ingram is likely to be back in goal Wednesday, holding a 3-0-0 record this season with a 3.54 GAA and an .874 save percentage.

Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 10/03/24 Ducks 5-2 Utah NHL

