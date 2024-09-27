Everything you need to know about the NCAAF matchup between Texas A&M and Arkansas, including how to watch and team news.

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies are ready to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks to open a high-voltage NCAAF game on September 28, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

Arkansas scores 40.5 points for each game on average, while Texas A&M scores 31.0 points per game.

Also, the Razorbacks' offense is much stronger than the Aggies'; they average 541.0 yards per game, compared to 421.5 yards for the Aggies.

Texas A&M has a slight edge on defense as they only give up 18.3 points for each game, whereas Arkansas has given up an average of 20.0 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M vs Arkansas NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas: Date and kick-off time

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on September 28, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

Date September 28, 2024 kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M vs Arkansas on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas team news

Texas A&M team news

Marcel Reed has been a great part of the Aggies' offense for four games. He has thrown for 422 yards, which is an average of 105.5 yards per game, with four touchdowns and no picks. His completion rate is 56.1%. Reed has also been dangerous on the ground, where he has run for 217 yards and scored one touchdown.

Le'Veon Moss has performed great in the backfield. In four games, he has gained 354 rushing yards on the ground (5.6 yards per run) and scored three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has also helped by running for 197 yards (49.3 yards each game) and two scores, averaging 5.1 yards for each carry.

Arkansas team news

Taylen Green has had an up-and-down season in four games. He has thrown four touchdowns and 4 interceptions, finishing 53.7% of his passes over a total of 957 yards and averaging 239.3 yards for each game. Having run for 325 yards and four scores, Green has made a big difference on the ground.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has performed great in the running game. In four games, he has gained 472 yards (118 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. Jackson has already caught four passes for 41 yards, but he hasn't scored a touchdown yet.

Andrew Armstrong, on the other hand, has taken 23 passes over 348 yards, or 87 yards per game, but he has yet to score a touchdown this season.

