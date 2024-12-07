San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch 49ers versus Bears 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Chicago Bears will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Week 14 NFL matchup at Levi's Stadium.

The 2024 season has been a nightmare for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears. Now, these two underwhelming teams face off in Week 14, each desperate to turn things around. While it might be too late to salvage playoff hopes, a victory could at least provide a much-needed morale boost in the locker room.

Chicago Bears enter the matchup on a dismal six-game losing streak. Last week, they suffered another heartbreak, falling to Detroit after a series of late-game blunders. The 49ers are in the midst of their own struggles, dropping their third straight game last week. In a 25-point drubbing by Buffalo, the 49ers were outclassed on both sides of the ball, managing just 86 passing yards and converting a meager 3-of-10 on third downs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears NFL game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 803 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

Last time out, Buffalo built a commanding 21-3 halftime lead, and San Francisco never recovered. To make matters worse, star running back Christian McCaffrey was injured during the loss, adding to the team's woes.

Brock Purdy has been at the helm for the 49ers, completing 65.7% of his passes for 2,707 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His favorite targets include wide receiver Jauan Jennings (50 receptions, 684 yards, four TDs) and tight end George Kittle (50 receptions, 649 yards, eight TDs). With McCaffrey and backup Jordan Mason both sidelined and placed on injured reserve, rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (42 carries, 246 yards, two TDs) will step into the spotlight this week.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Injured Reserve Wrist P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Williams Tackle Out Ankle C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - PCL A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Banks Offensive Lineman Questionable Concussion J. Mason Running Back Out Ankle W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Luter Cornerback Injured Reserve Pelvis N. Bosa Defensive Lineman Doubtful Oblique T. Bethune Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Givens Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Flannigan-Fowles Linebacker Questionable Knee C. Hubbard Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL G. Odum Safety Out Knee M. Wishnowsky Punter Injured Reserve Back

Chicago Bears team news

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked with 30 seconds remaining, and an incomplete pass as time expired sealed the loss. The team's poor decision-making not only cost them the game but also led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Eberflus. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will step in as interim head coach.

Williams, the promising USC product, has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season. He has thrown for 2,612 yards with 14 touchdowns against five interceptions and added 378 rushing yards at an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. His primary targets are DJ Moore (62 catches, 663 yards, five TDs) and Rome Odunze (41 catches, 543 yards, one TD). On the ground, D’Andre Swift leads the charge with 179 carries for 704 yards and five scores.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury N. Davis Offensive Lineman Questionable Back P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Brisker Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Out Concussion R. Johnson Running Back Out Concussion B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Billings Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Hicks Defensive Back Out Ankle D. Swift Running Back Questionable Quadriceps D. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps

