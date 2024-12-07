San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

The Chicago Bears will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Week 14 NFL matchup at Levi's Stadium.
The 2024 season has been a nightmare for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears. Now, these two underwhelming teams face off in Week 14, each desperate to turn things around. While it might be too late to salvage playoff hopes, a victory could at least provide a much-needed morale boost in the locker room.
Chicago Bears enter the matchup on a dismal six-game losing streak. Last week, they suffered another heartbreak, falling to Detroit after a series of late-game blunders. The 49ers are in the midst of their own struggles, dropping their third straight game last week. In a 25-point drubbing by Buffalo, the 49ers were outclassed on both sides of the ball, managing just 86 passing yards and converting a meager 3-of-10 on third downs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears NFL game, plus plenty more.
San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time
The 49ers will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
|Date
|Sunday, December 8
|Kick-off Time
|4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
|Venue
|Levi's Stadium
|Location
|Santa Clara, California
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe— to new subscribers for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 803 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears team news & key players
San Francisco 49ers team news
Last time out, Buffalo built a commanding 21-3 halftime lead, and San Francisco never recovered. To make matters worse, star running back Christian McCaffrey was injured during the loss, adding to the team's woes.
Brock Purdy has been at the helm for the 49ers, completing 65.7% of his passes for 2,707 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His favorite targets include wide receiver Jauan Jennings (50 receptions, 684 yards, four TDs) and tight end George Kittle (50 receptions, 649 yards, eight TDs). With McCaffrey and backup Jordan Mason both sidelined and placed on injured reserve, rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (42 carries, 246 yards, two TDs) will step into the spotlight this week.
49ers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|J. Moore
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|F. Darby
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Verrett
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Jackson
|Defensive Lineman
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|T. Hufanga
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Wrist
|P. Elflein
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|D. Greenlaw
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Achilles
|A. Thomas
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Forearm
|J. Feliciano
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|E. Mitchell
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|T. Williams
|Tackle
|Out
|Ankle
|C. McCaffrey
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - PCL
|A. Bryant
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Banks
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Concussion
|J. Mason
|Running Back
|Out
|Ankle
|W. Snead
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Hawkins
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Luciano
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Luter
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Pelvis
|N. Bosa
|Defensive Lineman
|Doubtful
|Oblique
|T. Bethune
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|J. Hargrave
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|C. Robinson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|K. Givens
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Hubbard
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|B. Aiyuk
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|G. Odum
|Safety
|Out
|Knee
|M. Wishnowsky
|Punter
|Injured Reserve
|Back
Chicago Bears team news
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked with 30 seconds remaining, and an incomplete pass as time expired sealed the loss. The team's poor decision-making not only cost them the game but also led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Eberflus. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will step in as interim head coach.
Williams, the promising USC product, has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season. He has thrown for 2,612 yards with 14 touchdowns against five interceptions and added 378 rushing yards at an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. His primary targets are DJ Moore (62 catches, 663 yards, five TDs) and Rome Odunze (41 catches, 543 yards, one TD). On the ground, D’Andre Swift leads the charge with 179 carries for 704 yards and five scores.
Bears injury list<
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|N. Davis
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Back
|P. Scales
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|R. Green
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Brisker
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|F. Swain
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Coleman
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Body
|I. Wheeler
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Webster
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|C. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Bates
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Concussion
|R. Johnson
|Running Back
|Out
|Concussion
|B. Murray
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|A. Billings
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|S. Carlson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|T. Sweeney
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|C. Williams
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Hicks
|Defensive Back
|Out
|Ankle
|D. Swift
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|D. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Quadriceps