What is Ian Wright's net worth and how much does the former Arsenal star earn?

The ex-Gunner still is a prominent figure in the football industry, having moved into the world of punditry following his retirement

Former star Ian Wright has retained his reputation as a beloved Gunners legend, having first signed for a then-record club fee of £2.5 million in 1992.

He was the club's top scorer for six consecutive seasons, clinching the Premier League title, two honours and the Football League Cup. Following his retirement in 2000, he has since moved on to punditry and commentary, while also being involved in numerous charity organisations, initiatives and foundations.

What is Ian Wright's net worth?

The former Arsenal man and current pundit is worth an estimated £15 million these days, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How much does Ian Wright earn?

For his work with BBC Sport as a pundit and commentator, he earns an annual pay grade of £205,000 - £209,999.

What sponsorship deals does Ian Wright have?

Wright had several deals during his time with the Gunners, having been sponsored by Nike and appearing in numerous Nike commercials. He most notably made an appearance in a Nike advert titled "Good vs Evil" alongside the likes of Paolo Maldini, Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and Luis Figo – as they attempt to defend the beautiful game against demons.

He also starred in Nike's "Park Life" commercial, featuring the song of the same name by Blur, in which pub league players play a game at East London's Hackney Marshes who are then suddenly joined by Premier League greats. Cantona reappears for example, along with Robbie Fowler.

Additionally, he has featured in a variety of television commercials throughout his career, for companies such as Chicken Tonight, Nescafe and Ladbrokes. He also starred in an advert for the Nintendo gaming console Wii alongside his son, fellow ex-footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.

He has also partnered with Specsavers, having been involved with the eyewear company during #Eyeweek.

This #EyeWeek I'll be describing iconic sporting images on the @Specsavers account. Words don't do them justice but hopefully you can guess the pictures I'm talking about? 😎 #DontLoseThePicture — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 23, 2019

What charity work does Ian Wright do?

Wright does lots of charity work that involves disadvantaged footballers within the BAME community in the UK.

He is a supporter of Street Elite, a training for work initiative that is run by The Charity Foundation. The program oversees nine months of intensive coaching and mentoring that will pave the way for young adults to find a job or get into college or higher education.

Wright said: "These young men and women are recruited face-to-face on some of the toughest estates in London. Nine months later, they believe in themselves and starting to make a real success of their lives. It shows you the power of sport and great youth work.”

He was awarded an MBE for his services to football and charities in 2000 shortly after his retirement. He is also the patron of the African-Caribbean Leukaemia Trust, and a patron of the Team Margot Foundation – a charity that cares for child cancer patients in particular.

How many social media followers does Ian Wright have?

Wright is active on social media and is a frequent user of Instagram and Twitter, amassing over 2 million followers across both platforms combined.

Though he frequently discusses football on his Twitter account – mainly regarding Arsenal – he is also vocal about issues regarding race and social class inequality in Britain.

He regularly expresses his discontent with how incidents related to racism in football are dealt with, especially with how UEFA have handled such incidents.