What are AFCON Betting Odds?

Betting odds represent the potential payout you receive after winning the bet.So, by looking at the AFCON betting odds for each team, you can get two things. One is how likely it is for them to win, and second what you potentially get when you stake on them.

But then, that begs the question: what determines the odds, especially for AFCON? From our investigations, there are four major factors:

Team form Qualification performance Quality of players Historical success in the tournament

Based on these four factors, it becomes easier to put a probability scale to how well a nation will perform in the cup. The lower the odds, the more likely the event.

For instance, Morocco’s odds to win the tournament outright is somewhere between 3.00 and 4.00. This is reasonable since they are the host country, and are in good form. Next to them are the likes of Egypt and Senegal, with odds around the 7.00 range.

AFCON Betting Odds Explained

Comparing odds across different AFCON betting sites, you’ll notice that the format may differ across different platforms. Here is a breakdown of the different forms to help you understand tips better:

Decimal: This is the most common in Europe and Africa; you’ll see it in a format like 2.50. With the decimal format, payouts are very easy to calculate. All you have to do is multiply the odds and the amount you’re staking; your result is your potential payout.

Fractional: You’ll see it in an odds format like 3/1, and what this fraction is showing you potential profit relative to the stake. So, 3/1 means for every 1 you stake, you stand to gain 3.

American: This format usually has positive and negative numbers. Minus (-) is for favourite, while plus (+) is for the underdog. -150 means you must stake 150 to win 100, while +150 means if you bet 100, you win 150.

By understanding how these odds formats differ in tips, you can easily interpret it anywhere you see them. It doesn’t matter if you’re placing bets on individual matches for teams, group leaders, or who will win the tournament, the same concept applies to everything.

Top AFCON 2025 Betting Odds

Here, you’ll get to see the odds of top teams for the 2025 AFCON from our research. These are expert insights based on qualification, squad strength and past history in the tournament, so pay close attention to them:

Morocco Odds

Morocco, the host nation and clear favourite in our AFCON favourites prediction, and their odds are within the 3.00-4.00 range, and understandably so. Apart from being the host country, they have a strong squad, which includes Achraf Hakimi, who finished 6th in Ballon d’Or.

So, they have the squad, players, and home advantage. They remain a major contender in group predictions.

Egypt Odds

Egypt is undoubtedly one of the best football nations in Africa. They have the players in persons of Mohammed and Omar Marmoush, they also have good coaching influence.

And most importantly, Egypt has arguably the best historical standing in AFCON, owning the record number of the titles. They have won it 7 times in 10 appearances, so their odds of 7.00 being the next best to Morocco makes sense.

Senegal Odds

From investigations, we couldn’t help but notice how underrated Senegal’s football team is. This nation literally has star players in every position; even the goalkeeper is a top-flight player.

Not to mention, they have the second best AFCON tournament wins of five, after Egypt. As such, the odds ranging between 7.00 and 8.00 is not far-fetched, and if everything goes to plan for them, they’ll be a force in the tournament.

Algeria Odds

Algeria’s form has been constantly increasing for the past few years and it extends to the AFCON tournaments too.

For the last three installments, they didn’t lose in the group stage games at all. Not to mention, their squad fields a perfect combination of youth and experience. So, their odds edging between 7.00 and 8.00 is a fair reflection of their capabilities.

Nigeria Odds

Nigeria dub themselves as the giants of Africa and historically, they’ve won the AFCON three times in seven appearances. That makes them the fourth most successful nation in the tournament history.

Not to mention, the calibre of attackers that they are bringing to the 2025 AFCON is scary. Their odds are ranging over 10.00, and it seems fair. We look forward to seeing the attacking combinations of Osimhen, Boniface, Lookman and Chukwueze in live games.

Cote d’Ivoire Odds

Truthfully, Cote d’Ivoire has a lot to fight for in this installment of the tournament. They won the last AFCON, but many people think it was a fluke win as they hosted it. However, they truly have the squad to make it work again. Bookies put their odds at around 13.00, and that is fair.

South Africa Odds

South Africa is another team that is not talked about enough in this tournament. This nation has an advantage wherein several of their players come from their local league. Hence, there is already some chemistry. So, when they come together to play, they flow really well. That gives them a good chance.

AFCON Betting Odds FAQ

This section is dedicated to some of the most asked questions about the AFCON betting odds:

Is it possible to bet on AFCON outright winners?

If you have the patience, you can place futures bets on the outright winner of the tournament.

Are AFCON betting odds fixed or do they change?

AFCON betting odds are not fixed, but they don’t change by so much. As such, you’ll surely see some fluctuations as news and events unfold.

What types of bets can I place on AFCON matches?

You can place any type of bet, ranging from match winner to futures, props, and many more.

