22Bet Promo Code Kenya - Use 22GOAL (Valid in March 2024)

🏆 What Can I Get With the 22Bet Promo Code?

Sign up today using the exclusive 22Bet promo code: 22GOAL to claim the 22Bet 100% deposit bonus. If you wish to learn how to claim the 22Bet bonus, take a look at the table below:

Sports Bonus – Up To 19000 KES For Sports Betting

During our research, we discovered that the bookie offers two welcome bonuses, and both of them can be claimed during your registration process.

However, before 22Bet credits you with the bonus, you must meet bonus requirements, most importantly you would have to deposit at least 150 KES.

Also, after receiving this offer, make sure you wager it 5x on accumulators. What's more, your bet must have 3 selections each of them with 1.40 odds.

22Bet Welcome Bonus 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Sports Welcome Bonus Bonus Description Get up to 100% on your deposit Maximum Bonus Amount KES 19,000 Wagering Requirements 5x Minimum Deposit KES 150 22Bet Promo Code 22GOAL

Casino Welcome Bonus

Game lovers can also claim the second offer, which is the casino's first deposit bonus. Like the sports offer, you also have to deposit at least 125 KES, but this time the offer is more competitive, meaning that you can get up to 35000 KES for this bonus.

22Bet Welcome Bonus 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Casino Welcome Bonus Bonus Description Get up to 100% on your deposit Maximum Bonus Amount KES 35,000 Wagering Requirements 50x Minimum Deposit KES 125 22Bet Promo Code 22GOAL

🔍 How to Claim the 22Bet Welcome Bonus Using the Promo Code?

The welcome bonus is easy to claim. However, keep in mind that this promotion is aimed at new customers only.

Ensure you follow these steps so you don’t miss out on the offer:

Create your new account by visiting 22Bet Kenya. Then, navigate to the top of the page to click on sign up button. Fill out all personal details, and activate the bonus offer when you click 'Take Part in Bonus Offers.' Use the promo code 22GOAL to activate the welcome bonus. Proceed to the deposit page to fund your 22Bet account with KES 150. Bet on sports or play games after receiving the bonus.

Remember that it is only during your registration that you can claim the bonus offer.

🛡️ What Are the 22Bet Welcome Bonus Requirements?

Below are some important things we discovered about the 22Bet promo code offer:

There’s only one bonus per customer.

Make the minimum deposit to your 22Bet account to qualify for the bonus.

Accept the bonus on the signup page.

You must meet the bonus requirements.

The bonus expires within 7 days.

You'll lose all the bonus money if it expires.

🎁 What Other Offers Are Available at 22Bet?

For this review, these are some of the latest offers:

Friday Reload Bonus

Claim up to KES 15,500 on 22Bet when you make a Friday deposit. Bet on three events and odds of 1.40.

Also, you must roll over the bonus three times. Make sure you meet these requirements before the bonus lapses after 24 hours.

Accumulator of the Day

When you make accumulator bets on the pre-selected games on 22Bet, you'll qualify for this bonus.

You can choose accumulators from sports and live games. If your bet wins, your winning odds will be increased by 10%.

8% Cashback

You'll receive 8% cashback on each bet you place in the week.

The bookie usually sums up the total stake amount you bet, and by the end of the week, you get 8% of that amount back. You will get the cashback bonus as free bets every Tuesday.

Booster Bonus

You can take part in this ongoing offer at the betting site.

Each time you place accumulator bets, you get a bonus. You must have at least three events on your betslip to qualify.

As the number of games increases on your bet slip so also the bonus. You'll receive a maximum of 50% of your bet if you have between 14 to 15 selections.

Also, if you have more game selections your odds requirement reduces. For instance, for 4 games, you must have 1.4 odds while for 15 games is lowered to 1.13 odds.

22Bet Bonuses Description of Bonuses Friday Reload Bonus Get 100% up to KES 15,500 On Your Friday Deposits Accumulator of the Day Increase the potential payout for your winning bets 8% Cashback Receive 8% Cashback Weekly Booster Bonus Get up to 50% Bonus

✨ What Are the Reasons to Register With 22Bet Promo Code?

There are many reasons why our experts recommend 22Bet, these are some of them:

Sportsbook

22Bet provides betting options for 35 sports and covers thousands of events. This includes mainstream sports like football, basketball, rugby, and tennis etc.

22Bet even covers less popular sports like MMA, floorball, Dice, Chess, and Horse Racing.

Betting Markets

We uncovered many different bet types during our research. One of the main reasons to join 22Bet is because the operator gives you many options to choose from.

There are more than 200 betting markets like double chance, 1X2, BTTS, Over/Under, and even win to nil. For some events, you'll find additional markets such as European handicap, First Team to Score, and Correct Score.

Live Betting and Streaming

22Bet offers live betting for sports like football, tennis, volleyball, and more. You can easily switch from pre-match to in-play betting on their platform.

There’s also live streaming that allows you to follow the events on your PC or mobile device.

Casino Games

Kenyan players can have fun playing online slots and live dealer games at 22Bet's casino. Their slots come in a variety of themes as well.

The games featured on the website are usually HD-quality games that offer a smooth gaming experience. You can easily play them on any device without any hassles.

Mobile Betting Options

Not many betting sites will give you a mobile app or website. However, 22Bet has a mobile app that works with iOS and Android smartphones alike.

The 22Bet app mirrors all of the features on the website making it easy for you to use their platform.

Next to the 22Bet app, there is also a mobile website that players can explore.

Convenient Payments

Kenyans can choose from several payment methods offered by the bookmaker. Players will find it easy and convenient to use the payment options.

🆚 How Does the 22Bet Promo Code Offer Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

As part of our research, we wanted to know if 22Bet is better than other betting sites with welcome bonus offers, so we compared them with some other bookmakers.

22Bet vs ChezaCash

Unlike 22Bet, ChezaCash offers a three-deposit bonus of up to 450%. Their bonus may be more, but the terms are more demanding.

22Bet vs Dafabet

The offer from 22Bet is still better than Dafabet. While 22Bet offers a significant amount, the other bookie's bonus is quite small.

Also, the terms for 22Bet are simpler and not as strict as Dafabet's.

22Bet vs BetAfriq

BetAfriq is also giving a bonus to new players, but it won't exceed KES 1,000.

The bonus also comes with its terms and conditions. It has a rollover requirement of 3x, and you must wager it on sports, which is fair.

🌟 What Is Our Review of 22Bet Promo Code Kenya?

We believe our 22Bet review can help you decide if you wish to join 22Bet Kenya. We tested the site ourselves to understand the bonus.

If you're convinced by their offer you too can claim it. Going by the analysis we made, 22Bet will give you the welcome bonus. Also, their terms are easy to meet, and you may be lucky to withdraw it.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Sports and casino bonuses 7 days to complete the wagering requirement Simple terms and conditions High minimum deposit Low rollover requirement

❔ 22Bet Promo Code Kenya FAQs

What is the 22Bet promo code?

The 22Bet promo code that unlocks the welcome offers in Kenya is 22GOAL.

How does the 22Bet welcome bonus work?

After you register, you need to make a qualifying deposit to get bonus funds. When you receive the bonus, you are expected to meet its wagering requirements.

What should I do if my 22Bet promo code is not working?

The code won't work if it isn't valid, but you can still receive the bonus without one.

Does the 22Bet promo code have an expiration date?

No, but the code you have may expire if the offer is no longer available. Sometimes operator can change the bonus on their site.