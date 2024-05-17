Dafabet Welcome Bonus May 2024 | Claim 100% up to KES 1000

The 1,000 KES welcome bonus requires no Dafabet promo code. To learn how to claim it, see the table below.

🏆 What Is the Dafabet Welcome Bonus in May 2024?

New customers can get a welcome bonus of 100% up to 1,000 KES. The table below contains the bonus requirements:

Dafabet Welcome Bonus 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Description 100% up to 1,000 KES Maximum Bonus Amount 1,000 KES Wagering Requirements 10x Minimum Deposit 100 KES Claim Dafabet Welcome Bonus Open Dafabet Account

🔍 How to Claim the Dafabet Welcome Bonus?

Getting your welcome bonus is simple. Just follow these steps to claim it after you register your account:

First, visit Dafabet Kenya. Click the registration button to create a Dafabet account. After signing up, make a qualifying deposit of 100 KES. The site will automatically credit your account with a bonus of up to 1,000 KES. Players can then bet using their bonus.

The Dafabet registration takes only about 3 minutes, depending on your speed with the process. Customers can access all betting services with an account.

🛡️ What Are the Dafabet Welcome Bonus Requirements?

Players must meet some requirements to claim the bonus. Below you can find the key requirements:

Players must be 18+.

They must register with Dafabet.

Customers can only have one account.

It is only available to players in Kenya.

🎁 What Other Offers Are Available at Dafabet?

The betting site offers additional bonuses besides the welcome bonus, and their existing customers can always find various promotions. After completing our registration on the site, below is a review of other bonuses we found on the site:

50% Parley Cashback

Accumulator bettors at Dafabet can receive a weekly payback of up to KES 5,000. Bonus eligibility requires a 3-fold accumulator bet. Moreover, each pick must be placed on a football 1x2 market for the bet to be valid.

Players receive a weekly 50% cashback of at least KES 20. The max bonus amount is KES 5,000. Offer excludes cashed-out bets. Also, users must wager the bonus 1x at 2.00 or higher odds.

No consideration will be given to any wagering requirement calculations for any drawn, voided, cashed out, or refunded bets.

Acca Insurance

Dafabet parlay bets provide players with up to KES 500 cashback. Your deposit will be refunded if you lose a bet. This bonus applies to a 6-fold accumulator bet or higher.

The bonus is not available to cashed-out bets. The odds on each accumulator bet must be 1.50 or higher. Minimum parlay odds are 5.00.

It is necessary for there to be one wager that is a complete loss while the remaining wagers are complete winnings. There is a possibility that the player's accumulator will still be eligible for a bonus even if there is a single lost bet and one voided wager.

This applies to accumulators that are multiplied by six or more times. After the bet has been settled, the bonus will be distributed within twenty-four hours.

HT/FT Jackpot

Dafabet offers diverse Jackpot bonuses, including the Half Time/ Full Time. With this offer, bettors can win KES 1,000,000. They only need to deposit KES 50.

There is a consolation prize of KES 50,000 for 5/6 correct selections. The jackpot amounts are constantly changing.

Hence, users must always check with the site for the jackpot prize.

Bonus Bonus Description Dafabet Parley Cashback 50% cashback of at least KES 20 Dafanet Acca Insurance Up to KES 5,000 Dafabet HT/FT Jackpot Win KES 1,000,000

✨ What Are the Reasons to Register with the Dafabet Welcome Bonus?

New customers may want to register with Dafabet since the site offers diverse betting features. Below are reasons to use the Dafabet bonus code:

Sports

Like most betting sites, Dafabet offers sports betting. Bets on football, rugby, tennis, cricket, basketball, and baseball are accepted.

Moreover, customers can access these sports on desktop and mobile platforms.

Bettors can also wager on many leagues and events. Our Dafabet review reveals that the Premier League, La Liga, AFCON, ATP, NBA, and WTA are available.

In addition, the betting site provides members with various markets from which they can place their wagers.

Bonuses and Promotions

In addition to the welcome bonus, the sportsbook offers various bonuses. Hence, players should have no trouble locating promos that they can use to bet on.

Desktop and mobile customers can use promotions. Deposit bonuses, parley cashback, acca insurance, and jackpots are some offers on the promos page.

Live Betting

Dafabet recognises that live betting is one of the top features of sports betting sites. Hence, they provide this feature.

This feature lets bettors place real-time bets. Football and ice hockey are among the sports players may bet live on the site.

This bookmaker also offers live betting with competitive odds. What is more, Dafabet updates the live betting odds in response to changes during a game.

Customer Support

Dafabet assists its consumers in obtaining further information whenever they require it.

On account of this, new customers will come across a variety of alternative ways to contact the customer support team. The most common approach is to use the live support option for prompt assistance.

Bettors can also email the support team. The knowledgeable staff is ready 24/7 to answer players’ questions.

Mobile Betting

Through its design, the bookmaker's website is optimised for smartphones and tablets.

The mobile platform that offers is of the highest possible quality. However, there is no Dafabet app at the moment which would be available to Kenyan users.

Anyhow, we tested the mobile site and found no difference between the mobile and the desktop platform. The mobile site provides pre-match betting as well as live betting. New users can also claim bonuses on the mobile site.

🆚 How Does the Dafabet Bonus Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

Some betting establishments in Kenya are comparable to Dafabet. Among these sites are MozzartBet, ChezaCash, and BetWinner.

These sites may serve as an alternative to players looking for offers similar to Dafabet. In light of this, below is a review of other welcome bonuses in Kenya:

Dafabet vs ChezaCash

ChezaCash is comparable to Dafabet Kenya.

ChezaCash offers a 450% first deposit bonus. The first deposit is 200%. The second offers 150%, and the third, 100%.

Both betting sites require KES 100 deposits, and their welcome bonuses also require a 10x wagering requirement.

However, unlike the minimum odds of 1.1, Dafabet requires cumulative odds of 2.50 or greater. The Dafabet welcome bonus may be preferable since it allows a validity period of 7 days, unlike ChezaCash's 48-hour validity.

Dafabet vs MozzartBet

MozzartBet's Super Grand Jackpot is KES 200,000,000. This offer allows bets on several combinations with the criteria that each combination is KES 50.

Each ticket must contain 20 games. In comparison with the Dafabet offer, the MozzartBet bonus offers a large bonus. However, with the Dafabet bonus, players only need to deposit and get the offer automatically.

Dafabet vs BetWinner

BetWinner gives a 100% bonus of up to KES 19,500. This is a first deposit bonus offer. Player deposits start at KSH 1,000, which is greater than the amount required by Dafabet. The latter only requires a KES 100 minimum deposit.

This BetWinner promotion requires 5x accumulator bets. At least three events in an accumulator must have odds over 1.40.

Operator Bonus ChezaCash Get up to 450% bonus on your first deposit Mozzartbet Ksh 200,000,000 BetWinner 100% Bonus on the first deposit up to KSH 19,500

🌟 What Is Our Review of Dafabet Welcome Bonus

From our research, Dafabet is one of Kenya's most successful betting sites with a welcome bonus.

The bonus validity expires after 7 days, according to our research, and we could withdraw the winnings only after fulfilling the wagering requirements without any issues.

Also, registering gives bettors access to participate in additional offers. These range from the cashback to the Acca insurance and jackpot game.

Although there is no Dafabet app, players can claim the offers on the mobile site.

If new customers need assistance to use these offers, they can contact customer support. Overall, players who join Dafabet can maximize the new player offer and enjoy a high-quality betting experience.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons A wide range of bonuses Live support needs improvement Extensive sports options Easy registration process

❔ FAQs

What is the Dafabet promo code?

At the moment, players don’t need any Dafabet promo code to claim a 100% bonus up to KES 1000.

How does the Dafabet welcome bonus work?

The Dafabet welcome bonus requires only a 100 KES deposit. After that, the site gives them a betting bonus.

Does the Dafabet welcome bonus have an expiration date?

Yes. The offer expires after 7 days.

What should I do if my Dafabet welcome bonus is not working?

First, ensure the accuracy of the welcome bonus. Alternatively, reach out to support for assistance.