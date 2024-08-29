Predictions of the week/ Football predictions of the week

This week's soccer predictions offer in-depth analyses and forecasts for upcoming matches in top leagues

+

Our Betting Selection

We've selected eight matches from Europe's top league and below are our predictions;

Matches Prediction Odds Qarabağ vs Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb win 3.35 Slavia Prague vs Lille Lille win 2.47 Slovan Bratislava vs Midtjylland Draw 3.30 Red Star Belgrade v Bodø/Glimt Red Star Belgrade win 3.20 Panathinaikos v Lens Lens win 2.46 Inter Milan v Atalanta Inter Milan win 1.71 Las Palmas v Real Madrid Real Madrid win 1.41 Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig Bayer Leverkusen win 1.83

Qarabağ vs Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb to secure another victory against Qarabağ in the return leg of the Champions League play offs.

Date - 28th, August 2024

Kick-off - 7:45 PM EAT

League - Champions League

Our Tip - Dinamo Zagreb to win @3.35 odds.

Dinamo Zagreb will be away to Tofiq Bəhramov to take on Qarabağ in the second leg of the play off round. Zagreb have one leg already into the next round having already beaten Qarabağ 3-0 in the first leg of the competition. The visitors will have no pressure ahead of the tie with a goalless draw enough for them to knock out Qarabağ.

Slavia Prague vs Lille

Lille face a away trip to Slavia Prague in the Champions League second leg play off aiming to knock out the hosts.

Date - 28th, August 2024

Kick-off - 10:00 PM EAT

League - Champions League

Our Tip - Lille to win @2.47 odds.

Lille will be keen to advance to the next stage when they entertain Slavia Prague at Fortuna Stadium in a Champions League second leg play off round. Slavia Prague were outplayed in the first leg of the playoffs, holding 38% in a match they suffered 2-0 defeat in France.

Les Dogues have met Slavia Prague three times in all competitions, winning all of them meaning they stand a chance of making it four wins in a row.

Slovan Bratislava vs Midtjylland

Slovan Bratislava to share the spoils with Midtjylland in yet again tight contest.

Date - 28th, August 2024

Kick-off - 10:00 PM EAT

League - Champions League

Our Tip - Both teams to settle for a draw @2.47 odds.

Midtjylland with travel to Štadión Tehelné on Wednesday to take on Slovan Bratislava in a Champions League playoff. The two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture held at MCH Arena last week.

Red Star Belgrade v Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt to book a spot in the Champions League tournament with a win over Red Star Belgrade.

Date - 28th, August 2024

Kick-off - 10:00 PM EAT

League - Champions League

Our Tip - Bodø/Glimt to secure a win against Red Star Belgrade @3.20 odds.

Rajko Mitić will host the Champions League playoff match between visitors Bodø/Glimt and Red Star Belgrade. These two teams met last week with Bodø/Glimt securing a 2-1 victory against Belgrade.

Playing at home Bodø/Glimt have the upper hand to secure a narrow victory and advance to the 2024/25 Champions League tournament.

Panathinaikos v Lens

Panathinaikos to exit the UEFA Conference League in the hands of Lens with yet again another defeat.

Date - 29th, August 2024

Kick-off - 9:00 PM EAT

League - UEFA Conference League

Our Tip - Lens to secure a slim victory @2.46 odds.

Lens are 90 minutes away from joining the UEFA Conference League tournament as they host Panathinaikos at Spiros Louis Olympic Stadium. Panathinaikos, who have not beaten Lens in their last three matches in all competitions, suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.

A goalless draw will be enough to send Lens through to group stages.

Inter Milan v Atalanta

Inter Milan to secure their second win of the season against Atalanta this weekend.

Date - 30th, August 2024

Kick-off - 9:45 PM EAT

League - Italian, Serie A.

Inter Milan will be hosting Atalanta on Saturday evening at San Siro/Giuseppe Meazza as the Italian League Serie A enters matchday 3. Milan haven’t lost any match in their first opening two matches, winning once and drawing the other game.

Atalanta have already tasted defeat in the hands of Torino with a 2-1 shock loss last weekend. They take on Inter, a team they’ve failed to beat in the last six matches, losing five and drawing just once.

Our Tip - Inter Milan to win @1.71 odds.

Las Palmas v Real Madrid

Real Madrid to extend their good run against Las Palmas with a convincing victory.

Date - 29th, August 2024

Kick-off - 10:30 PM EAT

League - Spanish La Liga.

Real Madrid will be traveling to Gran Canaria to take on Las Palmas in their third match of the Spanish La Liga on Thursday. Madrid started their campaign on a low note, drawing 1-1 with Mallorca before they got back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

The Los Blancos haven’t lost any match against Las Palmas in their last four matches, winning all.

Our Tip - Real Madrid to beat Las Palmas @1.41 odds.

Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen to continue with their impressive run in the Bundesliga against RB Leipzig.

Date - 31st, August 2024

Kick-off - 7:30 PM EAT

League - Germany Bundesliga

Our Tip - Both teams to settle for a draw @1.83 odds.

Bayer Leverkusen will host RB Leipzig at BayArena on Saturday evening in the Bundesliga matchday 2. Leverkusen started the campaign with a 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend. Leipzig had an easier fixture against Bochum and secured a slim 1-0 victory, in a match they were forced to finish with 10 men following Orban’s red card.

Last season, Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig home and away and we still expect the home to team to continue with its good run.

Conclusion

With predictions and analyses readily available, bettors are now better equipped to make informed decisions. Remember to bet responsibly, keeping it enjoyable while managing your risks.

How do football predictions work? Understanding the basics

Football predictions are derived from previous matches and other important factors. Some of these factors include but are not limited to:

team analysis,

player analysis,

manager analysis,

weather conditions and,

statistical analysis.

Among the types of bets in football, the half-time, full-time prediction is a popular choice. It involves forecasting the result at both the end of the first half and at the full-time whistle.

Football predictions aren't always correct as upsets occur even against highly favoured teams. Using accurate predictions as a part of your betting plan will increase your overall betting experience. Additionally, these predictions offer insights that help you understand football better, making your betting experience more enjoyable and satisfying.

One of the most important points to note is that football betting should never be looked at as another stream of income for you. Football predictions and betting will always carry a risk so there is no guarantee that you will always win. It should always be a source of enjoyment and fun. Punters should always practise responsible gambling.

Use Football Predictions for the Premier Soccer League

The PSL is very popular among local punters with predictions available on all matches. In the Premier Soccer League has proven very difficult to predict the winners due to most teams being very evenly matched.

Most of the matches are low-scoring affairs therefore the under 2.5 goals bet wins much more than the over 2.5 goals. This means the total goals in the match are 2 goals and below most of the time.One of the safest bets in the PSL is backing Sundowns to win as they have been champions the past five years.

Use Football Predictions for the English Premier League

The EPL predictions are arguably the most popular as there are millions of fans in Kenya.The football predictions for the EPL heavily favour the home team on the day but there are always upsets on the cards.

The league is very high octane with plenty of goals scored in every match. One of the bets with the Premier League predictions that win most often is the BTTS (Both teams to score) as clean sheets are not very common in the league. Handicap betting is popular when a strong team is facing a much weaker side eg. Manchester City vs Luton Town.

Who are the best bookmakers for football betting in Kenya?

The best bookies for football betting in Kenya are MozzartBet and 1xBet. The former is one of the most popular bookies in the country and has extensive betting markets for football with competitive odds.

1xBet also offers an extensive football betting platform in Kenya, providing a broad selection of global football games with competitive odds and multiple betting markets.

The Most Popular Football Tips

The most popular football prediction tip is the three-way bet (1x2). In this bet the punter can bet on the home team (1) to win or the away team to win (2). The third option is the draw (x). The other tip that is very popular is the double chance where you could choose any of the following three combinations, home team or draw(1x), away team or draw(x2), or either team to win(12).

There is a 66.6% chance of winning this bet although the odds are not the best on this type of bet.

Our Football Predictions FAQs

What is the easiest prediction in football?

The easiest prediction in football is the three-way bet (1X2). The bet has no complications and can be made easier when a very strong team faces a weak team. The odds however will not be great in a match where one team is heavily favoured.

How to predict football mathematically?

To predict football using mathematics, you look at things like how well teams are playing, stats of players and managers, weather, past games, and other important information.

How are football odds calculated?

Figuring out football betting odds can be tricky, especially if you're new to betting. There is no need to despair as are lots of online tools called betting odds calculators that make it easier.