Goal.com Betting - How we produce our content

Goal.com Betting is produced by Goal.com, a Footballco brand. This document outlines how we give our readers industry leading betting content.

Policy last updated: 27/08/2024

Goal.com Betting is dedicated to giving Goal.com readers best in class insight, analysis and information when it comes to information regarding betting and gambling both in-person and online.

We provide value for Goal.com readers by empowering them to make their own, well-informed decisions on betting and gambling through educational content on betting and odds, expert analysis and betting tips on the biggest events.

Accuracy - Goal.com Betting enforces a high level of writing, fact-checking, sub-editing and a schedule of regular updates to make sure all content is accurate and up-to-date.

Balance - We fairly represent the positives and negatives of all brands, products and offers we cover to give the reader the information they need to make informed decisions on betting and gambling.

Context - As part of our mission to help readers make informed decisions, we’re committed to giving readers on-going research that is both in-depth and insightful to give them the context they need to compare different products and select the best option from there.

Expertise - All content published on Goal.com Betting is written by writers that boast years of experience in betting and gambling, both as bettors and in a journalistic capacity.

Safer Gambling - Goal.com Betting is committed to promoting safer gambling and we give our readers tips and guidance on how to keep their gambling fun.

Legal and Compliant - Goal.com Betting guarantees that all betting brands featured in the betting hub are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, with a brand’s loss of licence resulting in a removal from the site.

Transparency - As highlighted by this document, Goal.com Betting is committed to being transparent about the way we produce our content, from the way it’s funded to the way it’s produced and distributed.

Every article that is published on Goal.com Betting is designed to deliver betting expertise and insights that give readers value.

We follow a robust process to maintain Goal.com’s industry-leading editorial standards:

Goal.com Betting’s expert writers research, write and fact-check articles The Goal.com Betting editorial team provide a secondary-level of review to ensure content accuracy Goal.com Betting content is shared with readers across the site* Goal.com Betting monitor content accuracy on an ongoing basis Goal.com Betting editors produce content updates to keep content relevant

Sam Wilkins - Senior Content Manager & Writer

Sam Wilkins is the Senior Content Manager for Goal.com UK’s Betting section, overseeing all of the betting content that Goal.com UK offers.

Sam is very experienced in the writing and betting industries, having worked in both of these for seven and three years respectively.

Sam has previously written for notable outlets such as Caught Offside, UtdReport and Empire of the Kop.

Sam is an avid bettor and writer, having garnered experience in these areas over many years, developing a strong understanding of the UK’s betting industry in the process.

Olufifun Adeleke - Writer

Olufifun is a versatile content writer with a strong focus on casino and sports betting topics, boasting over five years of experience in content creation.

Godfrey Kamundi - Writer

Godfrey Kamundi is an accomplished SEO iGaming writer with a wealth of experience spanning over five years.

His expertise lies in creating engaging narratives and effectively conveying messages to specific audiences. In his capacity as a content writer, Godfrey is meticulous in ensuring accuracy and adherence to industry norms.

Peter Pele - Writer

He is Peter, a dedicated writer specializing in sports and iGaming content with a focus on SEO, active in the field since 2015.

As a passionate Arsenal supporter from Abuja, Nigeria, his enthusiasm for sports extends beyond just watching football; he is also deeply involved in reading about various sports and designing websites using WordPress.

Caesar Adeleye - Writer

He is a seasoned content writer with a profound passion for football and extensive expertise in both sports and betting domains.

Having closely followed the English Premier League (EPL) and UEFA Champions League (UCL) for over twenty years, he possesses a deep understanding of the nuances of the game. This knowledge and enthusiasm for football shine through in his writing, ensuring that his work is not only informative but also engaging and captivating for readers.

Goal.com Betting Advertising Disclosure

Goal.com Betting visibly displays an advertising disclosure in the header of every page:

‘+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Advertising Disclosure'

“Goal.com Betting content can feature affiliate links, meaning we will receive commission if you decide to sign up for one of the offers. This doesn’t influence our reviews or recommendations, but it may affect the placement and order of gambling operators in our content.”

Key here is that any payments received do not influence our evaluations.

The reviews and ratings of bookmakers, online casinos, new customers and existing customer offers reflect our journalists’ reporting of fact-based truths and their expert opinions, backed by years of covering the betting and iGaming landscape.