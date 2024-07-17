BetWinner Registration | How to Open an Account in Kenya in July 2024?

Learn how to create a new account in our BetWinner registration guide. We will assist you with account verification, depositing funds, and more.

🔍 How to Register on BetWinner?

The BetWinner registration is quick and seamless. New users can register by following these steps.

Open the BetWinner betting site. Click the Registration button to initiate the sign-up procedure. Choose a registration method. The available options are via Phone, One-Click, Email and Social Networks/Messengers. Afterwards, fill out the registration form with the necessary details (this depends on the registration method). Apply a promo code if required. Agree to the BetWinner T&Cs by ticking the required checkbox. Submit the BetWinner registration form to complete the sign-up process and create a new account.

Users can also register using the betting app. The registration procedures are pretty much the same as the desktop version.

As you do, remember that you must be 18 years old and above to qualify to register on BetWinner.

Again, you can only open one account. So, if for any reason you forgot your login details, kindly click the ‘forgotten password’ link or contact customer support for assistance.

🎁 What Is the BetWinner Registration Bonus?

New users can claim the 100% first deposit bonus up to KSH 19,500 in free bets. The welcome bonus is available to users upon completing their BetWinner registration and making their first deposit.

Players can use the BetWinner promo code KEGOAL to claim this exclusive offer. Notably, you can qualify for free bets by depositing at least KSH 1,000.

The operator has a 5x wagering requirement which is fair. Again, this is to be wagered in accumulator bets having at least 3 events and 1.40 odds.

You can get additional bonus information in the promotions section of the BetWinner app or betting site.

🛡️ How to Verify the BetWinner Account?

After completing our registration on the site, we proceeded to explore the BetWinner verification process.

The first verification the operator requested was for our phone number (if you choose the phone registration method). You will have to authenticate your mobile number using the verification code sent to you.

For those who use a different registration method, they will have to confirm their phone number at a later time.

Upon opening an account with BetWinner, the operator requires you to submit your KYC details. This includes your ID document, ID number, issue date and proof of address.

You can submit this information in the profile section of your betting account. You can bet and fund your account while you are waiting on the approval of your documents by customer support.

Vital to note that unverified accounts cannot withdraw their funds. Our research reveals that this restriction is removed once you verify your account.

✅ What Are the BetWinner Registration Requirements?

Users who want to complete the register process must meet these conditions.

Be 18 years old on your last birthday.

New users only.

Must be a Kenyan resident.

Have a valid mobile number.

Possess a valid identification document.

A functioning payment method.

Stable Internet connection setup.

These requirements are pretty basic and you should have them handy while attempting your registration.

💳 Once Registered, What Are the Available Deposit Methods?

BetWinner has a robust deposit network that spans across several options. Per our research, players can use the following deposit methods.

E-wallets – AirTM, BinancePay MiFinity wallet, Perfect Money, and Skrill.

– AirTM, BinancePay MiFinity wallet, Perfect Money, and Skrill. Payment Systems – Neteller and ecoPayz.

– Neteller and ecoPayz. ATM Cards – MasterCard and Visa card.

– MasterCard and Visa card. e-Vouchers – Jeton Cash.

– Jeton Cash. Cryptocurrency – Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON, Litecoin, XRP, Solana, etc.

These options are quick and have no fees.

However, it is worth mentioning that the online bookmaker does not accept mobile money. Perhaps, that could change in the future.

Notwithstanding, we rate the deposit methods as commendable and effective.

☑️ What Are the Advantages of Registering With BetWinner?

Completing the sign-up process is the first step of many more to follow. We have done the research for this and here are some reasons why you should consider opening an account with BetWinner.

User-Friendly Interface

The betting brand adorns a white and dark green theme that is pleasant to the eyes. Bettors can easily locate the various sections irrespective of whether they are using the mobile app or desktop site.

Comprehensive Betting Options

BetWinner is a large online sportsbook featuring a casino, sports, eSports and virtual sections. The sports betting site provides more than 35 sporting options.

Its casino also has an array of games, like slots, table games, Aviator etc.

Live Betting and Streaming

BetWinner also offers an interactive live feature on its betting platform. We tested this feature for the sports and eSport section before writing this BetWinner registration review.

Users can watch sports and events in real-time using the live streaming feature as well as bet on live games.

Vast Payment Setup

BetWinner provides over 40 distinct payment options for users to explore. Mobile money is however a notable omission from the list.

BetWinner App

This bookie also features a mobile app. However, the app is currently available for Android users only. But. iOS users can visit the mobile version of the site.

Bonuses and Promotions

The BetWinner promo section is always awash with one promotion or the other. In addition to the 100% welcome offer, you can find sports, casino and cashback promotions on their betting platform.

⚖️ Is it Legal to Register with BetWinner?

BetWinner is a registered bookmaker in Kenya. The popular online sportsbook is duly registered with the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

The bookmaker has been around for some time and is a legal entity operating in Kenya. This means that, unlike some betting sites, this operator is trustworthy.

⭐ What Is Our Opinion on the BetWinner Registration Process?

We tested the entire BetWinner registration process and here’s our thought on the subject.

The registration process is quick and users can open a new account in 1-2 minutes. It’s even shorter with the One-ClickEasy-to-understand requirements method.

Users will also find that the requirements are seamless. Furthermore, users can readily add funds to their betting accounts and claim the first deposit bonus.

Overall, our BetWinner review rates the operator’s sign-up highly.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Swift registration process No mobile money payment method Easy-to-understand requirements Welcome bonus

🆚 How Does BetWinner Registration Compare to Other Operators?

The 1xBet and BetWinner registration processes are identical. They both provide various options for creating an account, including a one-click, phone number, email, or social media networks.

Also, similar processes are featured with Mozzartbet and BetAfriq. However, with these two bookies, the sign up can seem more straightforward than the one at BetWinner.

This flexibility allows users to choose the most convenient method for them. Like BetWinner, 1xBet requires verification of the account to comply with legal standards. Notably, these duo differ from new betting sites in this regard.

Find out more about other bookies in Kenya in our new betting sites article.

❓ FAQs

As we conclude the sign-up review, we answer common questions users have. You can read our expert opinion in the section below.

How to register an account on the BetWinner app?

Bettors using the BetWinner app can complete their registration seamlessly just like on the desktop. This is because the registration steps are the same.

How long does it take to open a BetWinner account?

New users can complete their account creation in around 1-2 minutes, depending on the registration method they use.

What documents do I need to register on BetWinner?

You do not need any documents to register on BetWinner.

Why can’t I register on BetWinner?

Some common issues bettors can face during the registration process include wrong verification code, unstable internet connections or technical glitches.