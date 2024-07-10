Olufifun Adeleke

Olufifun is a versatile content writer with a strong focus on casino and sports betting topics, boasting over five years of experience in content creation.

His expertise isn't confined to these areas, as he has also produced content in diverse fields such as travel, technology, cryptocurrency, business, and finance.

Areas of Specialisation

Proficient in sports betting and online casino gaming content and skilled in general sports content creation.

Educational Background

Holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria.

Completed a Masters in Global Business Management from KROK University, Ukraine.

Language Proficiency

Fluent in Nigerian English, US English, and Yoruba

Personal Interests

Keen interest in soccer

Favourite sports team: Manchester City