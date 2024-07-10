Articles by Olufifun Adeleke
Olufifun is a versatile content writer with a strong focus on casino and sports betting topics, boasting over five years of experience in content creation.
His expertise isn't confined to these areas, as he has also produced content in diverse fields such as travel, technology, cryptocurrency, business, and finance.
Proficient in sports betting and online casino gaming content and skilled in general sports content creation.
Holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria.
Completed a Masters in Global Business Management from KROK University, Ukraine.
Fluent in Nigerian English, US English, and Yoruba
Keen interest in soccer
Favourite sports team: Manchester City