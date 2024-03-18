22Bet Registration March 2024 | How to Open an Account in Kenya?

This 22Bet registration guide gives insight into how to sign up for an account. Register in Kenya for the number of available bonuses.

🔍 How to Register on 22Bet?

Creating an account on 22Bet is simple. The operator's registration process allows you to register an account within 2 minutes, depending on your internet connection.

Create your account today by following the step-by-step guide.

Visit the 22Bet official website on your internet-enabled device and tap "Registration" on the homepage. Next, select either the 'By phone' or 'Social Networks and Messengers' registration options. Using the 'By phone' route, enter your phone number and choose a reliable password. Please re-enter the password to confirm it and select your welcome bonus between sports and casinos. Click 'Step 2' and pass the robot check. Then, enter the confirmation code you've received on the phone number you provided and tap ‘Confirm.’ Next, enter a promo code, tap the box to agree to the terms and conditions and click 'Register' to complete the registration process. Using the 'Social Networks and Messengers' route, enter a promo code and connect either your Google or X (Twitter) account. Tick the box to agree to the terms and conditions and select 'Register’ to complete the account opening process.

🎁 What Is the 22Bet Registration Bonus?

Completing the 22Bet registration process makes you eligible for its welcome bonus. This offer, available to new customers, only includes a welcome offer of up to 19,000 KES for sports betting.

The requirements are simple, especially for new bettors.

First of all, the 22Bet promo code must be added to claim the welcome bonus.

must be added to claim the welcome bonus. Players need to make a minimum first deposit amount of KES 150 to activate this offer. Once you get the bonus, you must wager the bonus amount 5x on accumulator bets.

Each accumulator bet must have at least 3 events carrying odds of 1.40 each.

🛡️ How to Verify the 22Bet Account?

While you can sign up on 22Bet without restriction, verifying your identity grants you full access, including withdrawing your winnings. Based on our research, you must complete your personal profile to verify your account.

Besides your phone number during registration, 22Bet will require the following to complete your profile.

A valid email address

Security question

Full name

Date of birth

Place of birth

Permanent address

Document type, document number, and document issued date

Copy of your ID

Screenshot of a recent bill as proof of address in Kenya

Here's how you can verify your account on 22Bet:

Log into your account and click your account avatar on the homepage. Select ‘Personal Profile’ from the list of options. Scroll down to tap the ‘Edit All’ tab. Type in all your information in the provided space. Click ‘Save’ to finish the process.

After this, go to your ‘Account Settings’ from your account to complete further verification processes.

From our analysis, the support team often approves the verification instantly, but you may wait up to 24 hours if it isn't approved instantly. Our experts recommend contacting the support team if it goes beyond this time.

✅ What Are the 22Bet Registration Requirements?

Certain requirements must be met before signing up on the 22Bet website. We’ve outlined some of them below.

Players must be 18 and above to open an account.

and above to open an account. Only users residing in Kenya are eligible to register.

are eligible to register. You must own a PC or mobile phone with a good internet connection to complete the registration process.

with a good internet connection to complete the registration process. All customers must provide an active Kenyan phone number to receive a confirmation code when registering. You may also add your email address after registration.

to receive a confirmation code when registering. You may also add your email address after registration. Customers must provide their valid government ID number, ID issued date, and a recent bill to verify their identity.

to verify their identity. A minimum of 150 KES (to claim the welcome bonus).

💳 Once Registered, What Are the Available Deposit Methods?

One of the areas 22Bet needs to improve is the payment method section. However, the payment methods available are those you are already familiar with.

Players can deposit funds using mobile money through M-PESA or Airtel Money. The deposit process is instant, and there are no fees attached.

Remember to make a first deposit amount of KES 150 to qualify for the welcome bonus.

☑️ What Are the Advantages of Registering with 22Bet?

Like other betting sites, 22Bet has a simple registration process. However, there are several benefits why many Kenyan players prefer 22Bet to place bets.

Sports Betting Market

The 22Bet betting market covers a large section of popular sports. Our research shows each sport covers top leagues and competitions, including local events.

Sports betting options include football, tennis, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, cricket, ice hockey, etc. Altogether, you'll find up to 40 sports to bet on.

In addition, this operator also provides Esports with multiple teams to wager on. Experience betting on top events like CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more.

Diverse Options for Registration

Unlike some betting sites in Kenya, 22Bet gives new players two options to create an account. Select between using your phone number or connecting your social media account.

Our research shows that many bettors prefer 22Bet to other bookies because of the various registration options.

Promotions and Bonuses

Beyond the registration bonus available for new customers, 22Bet has other promotions and rewards for everyone. Its welcome bonus of up to 19,000 KES is for sports betting, which differs from the casino welcome offer.

Kenyan players who prefer to wager on casino titles can claim a 100% deposit match offer up to 35,000 KES. The minimum deposit to opt in is 125 KES, but they must opt for the casino bonus during registration.

Regular customers can claim the Friday reload sportsbook bonus, accumulator of the day, 8% cashback, bet booster, and sell bet slip. If you prefer casino rewards, check out the Wednesday cash splash, weekly race by 22Bet, etc.

Mobile Betting

We rate 22Bet high due to its mobile compatibility. You can start and finish the 22Bet registration process on your smartphone.

Download the mobile app available for iOS or Android devices to sign up or complete the sign-up procedure on your mobile browser.

All the betting markets, promotions, and deposit methods are accessible on the mobile app or mobile site. The app loads faster, which makes betting enjoyable and straightforward.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

22Bet is among the few betting sites in Kenya with a standard live betting function. Our review compared the offers on other betting sites and found that this operator excels as optimisation is fast, allowing you to place live bets quickly.

Players also get to watch their favourite teams from the betting site. From our analysis, the live streaming section covers several popular matches and events, displaying real-time events with statistics to aid live betting.

Matches unavailable for live streaming carry an animated statistics update in real-time for bettors.

Casino Games

22Bet has a standard casino games section. You'll find world-standard casino software providers here, including Evolution Games, Pragmatic Play, Authentic Gaming, Absolute Live, 7 Mojos, Ezugi, and Vivo Gaming, offering titles to Kenyan players.

Different titles are available, including roulette, Baccarat, poker, blackjack, Dragon Tiger, Game Show, Hindi style, Game Show, Speeds, and Live Drops & Wins. Each title loads fast, with our experience wagering on different games.

24/7 Customer Support

22Bet Kenya has multiple options for customer support. If you run into issues when signing up, getting assistance is fast.

We recommend starting with the resourceful FAQ section to get fast answers to common issues, especially on signing up, account activation, and KYC verification.

However, other options are available if the FAQ doesn't answer your question. Use the system ticket to file a complaint, or mail your queries to complaints@22bet.com.

Furthermore, you could speak with an agent via a call or on WhatsApp at +254 (0) 713146047.

⚖️ Is it Legal to Register with 22Bet?

Yes. 22Bet is fully legal and licensed to receive bets from Kenyan players.

The bookmaker has a permit from the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya (BCLB) with license number 0000531. It's also licensed to accept casino bets with the license number 0000313 from BCLB.

⭐ What Is Our Review of the 22Bet Registration Process?

From the analysis we made, the 22Bet registration process is fast. We love how this operator offers new players options when trying to sign up, as it helps improve privacy and makes the process faster.

Like other top betting sites, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to 19,000 KES on 22Bet.

We also love how you can easily download the mobile app to register an account. Our in-depth 22Bet review shows our thoughts on all the features this operator offers.

To summarise our 22Bet registration review and guide, here's what we like and hate about the sign-up process.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Different options available for registration The close validity period for the wagering requirement on the welcome bonus Can sign up on mobile Must connect phone number or social media account to create an account Verification is instant A high minimum deposit to activate the welcome bonus

🆚 How Does 22Bet Registration Compare to Other Operators?

Does 22Bet stand out among its pairs? We compared the registration process with other new betting sites currently available in Kenya.

On ChezaCash, new customers can only sign up for an account using only their phone number. This differs from 22Bet, which offers an alternative through social messengers.

Having only one registration could be a restriction for ChezaCash, especially if you don't receive a confirmation code via SMS.

22Bet and Betwinner have similar registration processes. You can also opt-in for the welcome bonus from the registration page.

However, like ChezaCash, Betwinner only allows registration via phone number.

❓ FAQs of the 22Bet Registration

To complete this guide, we provide below answers to some of the questions about the 22Bet signup process.

How to register an account on the 22Bet app?

Here's how to register for an account on the 22Bet app for iOS and Android devices:

After downloading the 22Bet app, launch the app and click on "Registration" on the homepage. Type your mobile number and select a password. Re-enter it to confirm the password. Input a promo code, and select your desired bonus between sports and casino welcome bonuses. Tick the boxes to accept the bookie’s terms and conditions and privacy policy and confirm you are over 18 years old. Tap the ‘Mark’ button and pass the security check. Tap ‘Send Code’ on the next page to receive a confirmation code from the bookie. Then, input the verification code sent to your mobile number and tap ‘Activate.’ Your account will be live.

How long does it take to open a 22Bet account?

You can create a 22Bet account within 2 minutes. However, it could be more depending on how strong your internet connection is.

What documents do I need to register on 22Bet Kenya?

You'll need to submit a copy of your ID and a recent bill that contains your address information.

Why can't I register on 22Bet?

You may have issues with the 22Bet registration process if your internet connection is unstable. Our experts recommend confirming that your network is vital before creating an account. Also, ensure you can receive confirmation codes on your phone number before opening an account.