Top Betting Sites with Free Bets in Kenya in March 2024

🏆 Betting Sites with Free Bets in Kenya in March 2024

Bettors can participate in free bet offers at some of the top sports betting sites in Kenya. These include sites like 1xbet, BetAfriq, and 22Bet.

Many Kenyan betting sites provide free bets to new and existing customers, including the following ones:

1xbet Free Bets Bonus

1xbet Kenya allows players to enjoy a no risk bet meaning that those who lose can obtain a free bet with this offer. Check out the 1xbet free bet details:

It applies to pre-match or live single bets.

Only bets placed on regular time apply to this offer.

It does not apply to bonus bets, advance bets, and promo code bets.

BetAfriq Free Bets Bonus

BetAfriq offers users the opportunity to claim the DANDIA free bet bonus. Below are the details of this offer:

Free bets up to KSH 500

Deposit from KSH 99 up to KSH 149 awards KSH 100 Freebet

Deposit from KSH 150 up to KSH 9999 awards KSH 200 Freebet

Deposit from KSH 10000 and above awards KSH 500 Freebet

Minimum odds of 1.7

Maximum odds of 100

22Bet Free Bets Bonus

22Bet is among the Kenyan betting sites with free bets.

The bookmaker offers a Cashback free bet type allowing players to earn a percentage of their losses. Find the bonus details below:

8% cashback on bets

It requires accumulator bets with at least 3 events

Odds of 1.8 or higher

Bets apply to sports and esports

Dafabet Free Bets Bonus

Dafabet offers new customers a prediction type of a free bet. However, the amount of these bonuses and the match keeps changing.

Here are the jackpot offers' available on the Dafabet website:

High Roller Jackpot

Half-Time/Full-Time Jackpot

The Premiership Jackpot

Daily Jackpot

The table below contains information on the free bet offers available at betting sites with free bets in Kenya:

Operator Free Bet Bonus Promo Code 1xBet Get a free bet if your bet loses GOALKE BetAfriq Get a free bet of up to Ksh. 500 NO CODE NEEDED 22Bet 8% weekly cashback 22GOAL Dafabet Predictions challenges DAFAGOAL

❔ What Are the Free Bets?

Free bets are offers given by bookmakers without expense to the player. The bookmaker covers the bet up to a certain sum or percentage.

Players can collect additional winnings if they satisfy the bonus requirements.

Free bets let bettors wager on an event without risking money. If they win, players get to keep the winnings but not the stake.

Several Kenyan betting sites offer free bet bonuses to new and existing customers. Free bets can benefit new gamblers who lack the confidence to bet big.

Additionally, they offer gamblers the opportunity to acquire new betting skills without taking risks.

Notably, a free bet comes with terms and conditions. There may be limitations on the kinds of events or markets users can use them on, which is an essential point to keep in mind.

Also, customers cannot withdraw free bets but only use them to place bets. Hence, be sure to give the terms and conditions a thorough reading before using a free bet. This ensures that players completely understand how to use the free bet.

➡️ What are the Types of Free Bets in Kenya?

There are various types of free bets. Bookmakers' free bets differ depending on whether they want new or returning consumers. This section describes Kenya's most typical free bets:

Free Bets on Registration

A new player is the primary target for this type of free bet. Kenyan betting sites with welcome bonuses sometimes provide free bets for registration. The welcome offer free bet is automatically awarded to new betting website users.

The fact that this bonus typically consists of quite a substantial sum of money in free bets makes them an extremely important asset for bettors. Bookmakers may match the first deposit up to a certain percentage.

For instance, a betting site may provide a 200% free bet on a KES 200 bet. Hence, bettors get a KSH 400 free bet.

No Deposit Free bets

As the name suggests, this is a free bet that does not require players to deposit to claim it. Hence, bettors can simply register, which will be credited to their betting account.

The bookmaker may not attach many wagering requirements to this offer before bettors can claim it.

Besodes, players may choose one event from that day's most popular game and use it on that event.

The sole requirement is new customers. Existing customers are rarely allowed to claim no deposit free bets in Kenya.

Deposit Free Bets

Betting sites with free bets offer deposit free bets.

This type of free bet is popular with bookies. The term implies that players must deposit to receive this offer.

Customers receive a bonus proportional to their first deposit into their account. Betting sites usually provide both new and existing customers with a 100% free bet bonus.

Also, players must deposit a minimum amount to qualify for the deposit free bet.

Most sites set wagering requirements for the offer. Players that fail to meet the requirements lose their bonus money.

Cashback Free Bets

With cashback free bets, players are protected from any potential losses from placing a bet. Usually, a bettor receives their money back if they lose a bet.

However, in this case, bettors will get a free bet to place additional wagers rather than giving back the money lost.

Betting sites with free bets usually have a specific percentage they award as cashback. This type of free bet is usually applicable to an existing customer.

Before using this offer, customers must understand the terms and conditions of the cashback free bet.

Prediction Free Bets

Kenyan betting websites offer prediction free bets. Players must correctly guess a bookmaker-set sporting event to receive this free bet.

If their predictions are accurate, they can keep the winnings. This may be deducted from the amount that they bet.

Dafabet is an example of a betting website that provides a prediction free bet.

Free Bets with No Risk

Some sportsbooks offer free bets with no risk.

These free bet offers are those that players place without using their money, hence they are considered no risk bets. When a bettor makes a bet that loses, they get a free bet.

All customers must create an account, deposit, and place their bet to get this offer. When it is unsuccessful, the sportsbook will refund up to a certain maximum value.

Free Bets on Mobile App

Sports betting sites offer bonuses not only to customers who use desktop computers but also to mobile users.

Mobile customers are eligible for free bets at betting sites, specifically rewarding mobile users. On some platforms, whether one creates an account on a desktop or a mobile device does not make a difference.

The best betting apps will usually have free bets for users. Bettors must use the bookmaker's mobile app to be eligible for a free bet on a mobile app.

Afterwards, bettors will have to download the application and create an account through the application. Before claiming this mobile app offer, it is important to review the bonus terms.

Free Spins

This applies to Playing casino games on a casino website.

Slot machines are the most popular games where players can use free spins. Several betting websites offer both casinos and sportsbooks.

Some sites will award players a matched bonus plus more free spins. There are limited wagering requirements associated with them. Also, the casino may request customers to use the free spins on specific games.

🥇 How to Find the Best Betting Sites with Free Bets in Kenya?

Kenya has many betting sites providing free bets, making it challenging for customers to choose. Therefore, bettors must consider several factors before using free bets. This includes knowing the wagering requirements.

The best betting sites would not only offer free bets but also provide other promotions and betting features. Their free bet offers would have a considerable bet value, an extended validity period, and several betting markets.

Learn a few pointers on how to choose the betting sites with free bets in Kenya below:

Free Bet Value

Many betting sites provide free bets of varied amounts. Bookmakers give high- and low-value free bets. Players will always go for a betting site with a larger free bet.

They must check the bonus percentage to know the valuable free bets.

Also, they must consider the maximum amount the sportsbook can provide. Only then can they know the value of the free bet they are eligible for.

Validity Period

Free bets expire like other bonuses. Bookmakers require players to use free bets within a certain timeframe. Some betting sites provide longer validity periods, while others offer short ones.

If the expiration date is long, users will have more time to put their wagers. Consequently, the time duration of free bets is a significant factor to consider when selecting free bets.

Minimum Bet Amount

Sports betting bookies serve different bettors. Some betting sites prefer high rollers, others low and intermediate rollers.

Users can sign up with sites depending on the money they have for betting.

When selecting a free bet, one thing to consider is the bonus amount applicable to one's first deposit. One can get a substantial bonus if they make a substantial deposit.

On the other hand, they will be eligible for a little bonus if they deposit a modest sum. Therefore, bettors must know the minimum bet amount that applies to a free bet before claiming it.

Betting Markets

There is a possibility that sportsbooks will constrain the use of free bets to particular betting options or markets. Hence, bettors should consider platforms that offer free bets and have the fewest restrictions on betting markets.

For instance, a betting platform might offer free bets on football. This means users cannot use the bonus to place wagers on other sports, such as tennis.

Also, betting sites may restrict their offerings to single or multiple bets in certain circumstances.

Minimum Odds

Free bets at Kenya's leading betting sites have minimum odds. Bets must meet the bookmaker's minimum odds to qualify.

Minimum odds vary by the betting sites. Therefore, players must consider the minimum odds before selecting a free bet package.

The minimum odds directly affect the amount they can win. That is why, bettors may consider sportsbooks with competitive odds on free bet offers.

Wagering Requirements

Free bets usually have wagering requirements.

To withdraw free bet winnings, customers must meet the wagering requirements. The conditions for these vary by the bookmaker.

This includes the number of times bettors can place a bet using the free bet. New customers should try to steer clear of betting websites with stringent wagering requirements.

⭐ Our Review of the Free Bets in Kenya

From the analysis we made, free bets have become common among Kenyan bookmakers. What we like about this offer is that it is not only given as a welcome bonus but also targets existing users.

In addition, a free bet provides an ideal method for a player to test various websites. Players signing up at new betting sites in Kenya will find this offer valuable.

From our research, there are several types of free bets which are quite interesting. These range from deposit to no deposit and cashback free bets.

Thus, search consistently for betting sites offering free bets. Always fully comprehend the terms and conditions of a free bet before using it.

🆚 Free Bets Versus Other Betting Bonuses

Aside from free bets, there are other betting bonuses in Kenya. New and existing customers can participate in these offers for an improved experience.

That said, below is a comparison of other betting bonuses:

Match Bonus

Kenyan bookmakers often provide match bonuses. This allows the site to match the player's deposit to a certain percentage.

Usually, most betting sites with welcome bonus offer up to 100%. Therefore, players can get a welcome bonus according to the specific percentage the bookmaker sets.

A match bonus usually has a maximum bonus value. So, even if players deposit more than the bonus value, they will only receive up to the maximum amount.

Jackpot Bonus

Jackpot offers are common in Kenyan betting sites. With this bonus, bettors can participate and stand a chance to win large rewards.

To participate, users must purchase tickets and make predictions as the bonus requires. Players must pay for jackpot tickets before the game, unlike free bets.

Cashback Bonus

Betting sites offer cashback bonuses. This offer gives players a portion of lost bets.

A percentage or full refund is offered by some bookmakers. Hence, bettors must understand what is applicable before participating.

Aviator Bonus

Most betting sites in Kenya now offer Aviator games. To entice players to participate in this game, bookmakers may attach an Aviator bonus to the bonus.

Hence, users interested in Aviator betting can use the bonus and stand a chance to win the offer.

Deposit Bonus

A deposit betting bonus is a bonus that requires bettors to fund their accounts before participating. There is always a minimum deposit amount required to use this bonus.

Customers who fail to fund their account up to the minimum deposit cannot claim the bonus. Also, players can get up to the maximum bonus amount the bookmaker sets even if their deposit exceeds the maximum value.

⚖️ Legality of Free Bets

Betting websites in Kenya can run legal operations.

Many local and international betting sites with free bets in Kenya operate legally. These include industry leaders 1xbet, 22Bet, and BetAfriq.

These online betting sites that offer free bets completely comply with the law in their operations.

Since they are considered promotional offers, free bets are legal in Kenya. Bettors must use these sites in accordance with gambling laws.

The Betting Control and Licensing Board regulates the gambling sector in Kenya. They establish laws that will promote fairness and responsible gambling practices.

The BCLB is responsible for governing the legal framework that surrounds gaming in Kenya. It is permissible for betting organizations to give free bets if they comply with the established gambling guidelines.

❓ Free Bets in Kenya - FAQ

Which betting sites offer free bets in Kenya?

The Kenyan betting sites with free bets include 1xbet, 22Bet, BetAfriq, and Dafabet.

How to claim the free bet bonus?

To claim a free bet bonus, players must read the bonus conditions to know what they must do to get the offer.

Can I combine free bets with other promotions?

No, you cannot combine free bets with other promotions.

Can I withdraw winnings from free bets?

Once players meet the wagering requirements of free bets, they can withdraw their winnings but not the actual free bet amount.

How do I qualify for free bets?

To qualify for a free bet, read the bonus terms to know what applies. Some free bets target new customers, while existing players may qualify for some free bets. You may need to deposit in some cases to qualify for a free bet.