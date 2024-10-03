ChezaCash Welcome Bonus October 2024 - Get 450% Bonus

New ChezaCash customers can activate a 450% deposit bonus. We have done our research to show you how to get this registration bonus.

🏆 What Is the ChezaCash Welcome Bonus in October 2024?

The ChezaCash welcome bonus, also known as the Karibu bonus, this offer is available for new users who have only just created a ChezaCash account.

Players get a 450% bonus on their first three deposits when they make a minimum first deposit of KES 100. The offer is divided as follows.

First deposit - 200% bonus

Second deposit - 150% bonus

Third deposit - 100% bonus

The table below further gives insight into the bonus offer.

ChezaCash Welcome Bonus 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Sports Welcome Offer Bonus Description Get a 450% bonus on your first deposit Maximum Bonus Amount KES 17,500 Wagering Requirements 10 times Minimum Deposit KES 100 Claim the Bonus Open ChezaCash Account

🔍 How to Claim the ChezaCash Welcome Bonus?

The analysis we made shows that claiming the ChezaCash welcome bonus is easy. However, you must first own an account to get started.

Below are steps to claiming the ChezaCash welcome offer.

Visit the ChezaCash website on your browser or launch the ChezaCash app. Tap the REGISTER icon on the homepage. Input a valid phone number and password. Remember that adding a promo can be skipped as it does not influence the welcome bonus amount. Accept the terms and conditions and confirm you are over the age of 18. Tap the SEND REGISTRATION CODE icon to proceed. Input the code received through SMS on the resulting page and click REGISTER to finish setting up your ChezaCash account. Go to the deposit page to fund your account with a minimum of KES 100 to get the first deposit offer.

Remember to only provide a valid phone number during your ChezaCash registration because you must receive a verification code to open your account.

🛡️ What Are the ChezaCash Welcome Bonus Requirements?

Our expert has revealed that players must fulfil certain conditions before getting the ChezaCash Karibu bonus. Below are some of these requirements.

The offer is only available to new users who are above 18 years of age and residing in Kenya .

. The minimum deposit amount required to activate the offer is KES 100 .

. Players must wager the deposit and bonus amount 10 times on a multibet . Each multibet must have 5 selections with a minimum odds of 1.40 on each pick.

. Each multibet must have 5 selections with a on each pick. Only bets placed on pre-match games and 3-way markets (1X2) are eligible for this offer.

are eligible for this offer. The bonus expires within 48 hours of receipt.

🎁 What Other Offers are Available at ChezaCash?

After completing our registration on the site, we found that the bookie provides other ChezaCash free bet offers apart from the Karibu bonus. We’ve described some of them below.

Multibet Boost

Get up to a 600% boost on your multi-bet selections of not less than 6 games. A selection of 6 games will give you a 5% increment until you get to a 600% increment with 30 or more picks.

The offer is available for all customers, and only picks from pre-match games are eligible for this offer. Note that each pick must have a minimum odds of 1.5.

Double Deposit Bonus

The Double Deposit Yako Weekly bonus is available to new and old customers. Users get double their deposits every Friday up to KES 5,000.

You must make a minimum deposit of KES 100 and place a bet with a minimum odds of 1.1.

After getting the bonus, wager the deposit plus the bonus 10 times on a multibet with 4 selections. Each selection must be on the 3-way market pre-match games and have a minimum odds of 1.4.

Multibet Cashback

Available to all ChezaCash players, you can jump on the 100% Refund Ukihata Game Moja Multibet Cashback offer. You will receive 100% of your stake back in free bets when one bet cuts your multibet selections.

You must stake at least KES 200 on a multi-bet to qualify for the offer. Your selections must have a minimum of 10 pre-game picks and minimum total odds of 20.

Only bets placed on Tier A Football leagues (Champions League, Europa Leagues, Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga, Premier League, and Bundesliga) are eligible for the offer.

After getting your cashback amount, you must use it to place a multi-bet on Tier A Football leagues. Your multi-bet must have at least 5 games with total odds of 2.5 or more.

ChezaCash Bonuses Bonus Description Multibet Boost Get a 600% boost on your multi-bet picks Double Deposit Bonus Get double your deposit amount every Friday Multibet Cashback Claim a 100% refund on your multi-bet as cashback

✨ What Are the Reasons to Register with ChezaCash?

If you are still considering signing up on the platform, here are the reasons to register.

Mobile App

Although available for only Android users, ChezaCash has provided an app to make betting easier. Players can place bets from any location when they download the app and still enjoy all the bookmaker’s features.

The app is handy if you want to register, place bets, claim bonuses, deposit, or withdraw.

Live Betting

If you ever forget to place your bets before a game starts, be assured you can still wager on the game. ChezaCash has made this possible with live betting services.

Users can wager on ongoing games with a variety of betting markets. Find games across the top sports, including football, tennis, basketball, and cricket.

Players will also find live trackers and statistics to enhance their experience. With the information available, you can place better bets.

Customer Support

ChezaCash’s customer support section is one of the stand-out areas of the bookmaker. If you ever encounter problems, you can reach out using email, WhatsApp, or phone line.

The customer support representatives are available 24/7 and have a fast response time. You may also reach out to them via social media pages on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Multiple Odds Formats

We have found that ChezaCash offers odds in three formats, including decimal, fractional, and American formats.

🆚 How Does the ChezaCash Welcome Offer Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

We’ve researched the Kenyan betting industry and discovered that there are other betting sites with welcome bonus offers. We have compared some of them to see whether or not ChezaCash free bet meets the standard.

ChezaCash vs Dafabet

With Dafabet, you get a 100% welcome bonus of up to KES 1,000, which is lower than the 450% welcome bonus you get with ChezaCash.

However, we’ve seen that Dafabet has fairer wagering requirements. In addition, players have 7 days to use the Dafabet bonus, unlike ChezaCash, whose bonus expires within 48 hours of receipt.

ChezaCash vs MozzartBet

The ChezaCash bonus is a proper welcome bonus offer, unlike MozzartBet, which is a jackpot offer for both new and existing users.

However, players who jump on the Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot can win up to KSH 200,000,000 which is significantly higher than ChezaCash’s welcome offer.

ChezaCash vs 22Bet

While ChezaCash requires a minimum deposit of KES 100 to activate the welcome offer, with 22Bet, the minimum required amount is KES 150. However, the 22Bet is only available on your first deposit, unlike ChezaCash, which is available across your first three deposits.

In terms of wagering requirements, 22Bet stands out. Players only need to wager the bonus funds 5 times on accumulator bets with 3 or more selections of odds of 1.40 each.

🌟 What Is Our Review of ChezaCash Welcome Bonus?

From our findings, the registration bonus is a good option for newly registered customers. However, the wagering requirements are a bit more stringent than other bookies across the Kenyan betting industry.

We noticed some pros and cons of the bonus and have outlined them below. You may also check our ChezaCash review to see more insights about the bookmaker.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Decent welcome bonus offer Offer is not eligible for casino games Other promotional offers are available Stringent wagering requirements Low minimum deposit requirement

❔ ChezaCash Welcome Bonus FAQs

What is the ChezaCash registration bonus?

The bookmaker offers an exclusive 450% bonus for their new customers in Kenya.

Do I need to use the ChezaCash promo code to activate the welcome offer?

Players don't need to use the ChezaCash bonus code at registration to activate the offer. However, you must make a first deposit of KES 100 to qualify.

Does the ChezaCash welcome bonus have an expiration date?

Yes, the welcome bonus must be claimed within 48 hours from opening an account.