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Champions League
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Book VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Tickets
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How to get VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
VfB Stuttgart
Atletico Madrid
Champions League

VfB Stuttgart take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

VfB Stuttgart take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Both sides are aiming to collect crucial points to advance directly to the round of 16 without needing a play-off round. This matchup brings together Stuttgart's attacking intensity and Diego Simeone's renowned tactical, defensive discipline on the continental stage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League kick-off?

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets?

Several primary channels exist to purchase tickets for the VfB Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League match at the MHPArena:

1. Official Club Channels

  • VfB Stuttgart Ticket Shop: Given priority pre-sale access (members typically receive early buying rights and discounts). Any remaining standard seats go on public sale directly on the club's portal.
  • Atlético Madrid Away Allocation: Fans wishing to sit in the away section must purchase tickets through Atlético Madrid's official club member portal, as guest tickets are managed directly by the visiting team.
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How much do VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the VfB Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League match vary depending on whether you purchase through official primary channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices (Primary Sales)

Official tickets sold directly by VfB Stuttgart (via member pre-sales or standard public sales) strictly follow category-based pricing:

  • Standing Tickets (Stehplätze): Approximately €18.50 – €25
  • Seated Tickets (Sitzplätze): Ranging from €45 – €110, depending on the stadium sector (e.g., Goal Curved areas vs. Main Stand / Haupttribüne)
  • Away End Allocation (Atlético Madrid Supporters): Typically fixed around €45 – €70 per ticket in accordance with UEFA away ticket price caps

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Because demand for high-profile Champions League fixtures usually exceeds official supply, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Category / Curve Seats: Ranging from €115 – €230
  • Main Stand / Premium Side Seats: Ranging from €240 – €420+
  • Hospitality & VIP Packages: Ranging from €500 – €1,200+
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VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Form

Stuttgart have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and they also lost 2-1 to Hoffenheim in the league. The sole bright spot in that run was a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking, though defeats to Bayern Munich (5-1) and Hoffenheim underline a vulnerability against quality opposition. Stuttgart have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match was a commanding 4-0 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also won 3-0 away at Real Sociedad. The defeats came against Liverpool in the Champions League (2-1) and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga (3-0). Simeone's side have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five games.

VFB

VFB - Form

KOE
W4-1
VIK
W3-1
TSG
L2-1
BVB
L0-1
GFT
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ATM

ATM - Form

ATH
L3-0
LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 draw in a Club Friendly played on August 5, 2018. With only one fixture on record between the sides, there is no broader head-to-head pattern to assess ahead of this Champions League encounter.

Head to Head

VfB StuttgartDrawAtletico Madrid
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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