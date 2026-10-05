VfB Stuttgart take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Both sides are aiming to collect crucial points to advance directly to the round of 16 without needing a play-off round. This matchup brings together Stuttgart's attacking intensity and Diego Simeone's renowned tactical, defensive discipline on the continental stage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League kick-off?

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets?

Several primary channels exist to purchase tickets for the VfB Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League match at the MHPArena:

1. Official Club Channels

VfB Stuttgart Ticket Shop: Given priority pre-sale access (members typically receive early buying rights and discounts). Any remaining standard seats go on public sale directly on the club's portal.

Atlético Madrid Away Allocation: Fans wishing to sit in the away section must purchase tickets through Atlético Madrid's official club member portal, as guest tickets are managed directly by the visiting team.

How much do VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the VfB Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League match vary depending on whether you purchase through official primary channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices (Primary Sales)

Official tickets sold directly by VfB Stuttgart (via member pre-sales or standard public sales) strictly follow category-based pricing:

Standing Tickets (Stehplätze): Approximately €18.50 – €25

Seated Tickets (Sitzplätze): Ranging from €45 – €110 , depending on the stadium sector (e.g., Goal Curved areas vs. Main Stand / Haupttribüne)

Away End Allocation (Atlético Madrid Supporters): Typically fixed around €45 – €70 per ticket in accordance with UEFA away ticket price caps

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Because demand for high-profile Champions League fixtures usually exceeds official supply, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Category / Curve Seats: Ranging from €115 – €230

Main Stand / Premium Side Seats: Ranging from €240 – €420+

Hospitality & VIP Packages: Ranging from €500 – €1,200+

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Form

Stuttgart have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and they also lost 2-1 to Hoffenheim in the league. The sole bright spot in that run was a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking, though defeats to Bayern Munich (5-1) and Hoffenheim underline a vulnerability against quality opposition. Stuttgart have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match was a commanding 4-0 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also won 3-0 away at Real Sociedad. The defeats came against Liverpool in the Champions League (2-1) and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga (3-0). Simeone's side have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five games.

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 draw in a Club Friendly played on August 5, 2018. With only one fixture on record between the sides, there is no broader head-to-head pattern to assess ahead of this Champions League encounter.