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Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoReal Madrid
Book Roma vs Real Madrid Tickets
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How to get Roma vs Real Madrid tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League

Roma take on Real Madrid in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Roma take on Real Madrid on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Across 12 official Champions League meetings, Real Madrid hold the advantage with 8 victories compared to Roma's 3 wins and 1 draw. Roma memorable knocked Real Madrid out in the 2007–08 Round of 16, but Los Blancos have won all of their last five European encounters against the Italian side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Roma vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League kick-off?

Roma vs Real Madrid kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets?

Securing tickets for the AS Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League match at the Stadio Olimpico can be done through primary and secondary channels.

1. Official Primary Sales (AS Roma Ticket Office)

  • Go to the official AS Roma website or download the Il Mio Posto app and register for a free account.

2. Official VIP & Travel Packages

  • Official Resellers: Authorized football travel partners offer ticket-only options or ticket-and-hotel packages aimed at international fans.
  • AS Roma VIP Hospitality: Available directly on the AS Roma website under their Premium section, offering seats in Tribuna d'Onore paired with pre-match food and drinks.
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How much do Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for AS Roma vs Real Madrid vary depending on the seating area and whether you buy directly from the official ticket office or through resale platforms.

1. Official Face-Value Prices (AS Roma Direct)

When purchased directly through official AS Roma channels, face-value ticket prices typically range across stadium sections:

  • Curva Sud / Curva Nord: €35 – €55 (Behind the goals; lowest price category, high demand)
  • Distinti (Sud/Nord): €50 – €80 (Corner sections)
  • Tribuna Tevere: €90 – €160 (Side-line view)
  • Tribuna Monte Mario: €150 – €280 (Main grandstand view)
  • VIP & Executive Hospitality: €350 – €1,200+ (Includes lounge access and catering)

2. Secondary Market & Resale Prices

For high-profile Champions League fixtures that sell out quickly on the official site, prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub fluctuate based on real-time demand:

  • Entry-Level / General Admission: ~€160 – €230
  • Category 1 (Side-line / Central views): ~€300 – €550
  • VIP Hospitality Resale: ~€1,200 – €1,400+
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Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

Roma vs Real Madrid Form

Roma come into this match with a strong recent record, winning four of their last five games across all competitions and drawing one. Their only dropped points in that run came in a 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the Champions League. The Giallorossi beat Torino 2-0 in their most recent outing and have also recorded wins over Atalanta (2-1), Lecce (4-0), and Fiorentina (4-0) in that five-match stretch. Across those five games, Roma scored 13 goals and conceded just three.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Real Betis, a 1-0 loss in La Liga. Mourinho's side beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1 most recently and defeated Inter 2-1 in the Champions League. They also posted 4-0 and 4-1 wins over Malaga and Real Sociedad respectively. Madrid scored 15 goals across those five fixtures and conceded four.

ROM

ROM - Form

LEC
W0-4
ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly in August 2019, which ended 2-2. Before that, all four encounters were in the Champions League. Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in November 2018 and claimed a 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu in September of the same year. The two sides also met in the 2015-16 Champions League round of 16, with Real Madrid winning both legs 2-0. Across the last five recorded meetings, Real Madrid have not lost, winning four and drawing one.

Head to Head

RomaDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
Club Friendlies
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
2Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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