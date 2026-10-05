Lille are set to play Galatasaray on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

This match represents the very first official competitive meeting between the French Ligue 1 side and the Turkish Süper Lig champions in European football. Lille will look to maximize home advantage in front of their supporters, while Galatasaray presents a dangerous challenge with their attacking lineup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Galatasaray, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League kick-off?

Lille vs Galatasaray takes place at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League tickets?

Options to buy tickets for the LOSC Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League match include:

1. Official LOSC Lille Ticketing Platform

Primary method is purchasing directly from Lille's official ticketing website (billetterie.losc.fr).

2. Official Away Fan Allocation (Galatasaray Fans)

If you are looking to sit in the away sector, tickets are distributed directly through Galatasaray SK via their official club channels and ticketing partners.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If the match sells out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list available inventory from individual sellers

How much do Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the LOSC Lille vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League match at Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy vary based on the purchasing channel and seating category:

1. Official Club Sales (LOSC Lille Official Ticketing)

Upper Tier / Behind the Goals: Typically starts around €30 to €50 per ticket.

Side / Central Stand (Lateral & Central): Ranges from €60 to €120 , depending on proximity to the pitch.

Youth / Member Discounts: Special concessions are usually available for official club members and supporters under 14 during the official presale phase.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Entry-Level Seats (Lowest Prices): Start around €100 to €130 .

Average Standard Seating: Ranges between €140 and €250 , depending on stadium position.

Away Sector (Visiting Fans): Typically trades between €110 and €180+ on secondary platforms.

Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Galatasaray Form

Lille head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Troyes in Ligue 1, and they also recorded a 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain during that run. Their only defeat came in the Champions League, a 3-2 loss to Real Betis. Across those five matches, Lille scored seven goals and conceded six, showing both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability at the highest level.

Galatasaray's last five matches tell a more troubled story, with two wins and two defeats in that period. Their most recent result was a heavy 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig, and they also lost 3-1 to Sporting CP in the Champions League. They did manage wins over Kocaelispor and Istanbul Basaksehir, but the manner of the Trabzonspor defeat will concern Buruk. Galatasaray scored eight goals across those five games but conceded nine, a record that highlights their defensive fragility coming into this tie.

Lille vs Galatasaray: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lille and Galatasaray is currently available for recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as the fixture approaches.