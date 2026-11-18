Hajduk Split host FC Nordsjaelland on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Stadion Poljud in Split.

HNK Hajduk Split and FC Nordsjælland come from vastly different European football traditions, with Hajduk carrying a storied legacy as one of Croatia's historic powerhouses, while Nordsjælland has carved out a modern reputation as a prominent Danish talent factory. Prior to their meeting in the UEFA Conference League, the two clubs possessed no official historical encounters in major European competitions, making their recent fixtures a fresh cross-border matchup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland Conference League kick-off?

Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland takes place at Stadion Poljud in Split on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Poljud

How to buy Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can look for primary ticket releases directly through the official HNK Hajduk Split website and ticketing portal. Club members typically get a priority window and discounted pricing options.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Stands / Ends (North & South): Typically range from roughly €15 to €25.

Typically range from roughly Lateral Stands (East & West - Outer Blocks): Usually range between €25 to €45 .

Usually range between . Central West Stand & VIP Sections: Generally cost anywhere from €50 to over €100.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Budget Resale / Corner Blocks: Typically start around €60 to €85.

Typically start around Standard Mid-Range Seats: Frequently range from €90 to €130.

Premium / Clear-View Central Seats: Often climb upwards of €150 to €300+.

Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland Conference League: Everything you need to know

Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland Form

Hajduk Split head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win over Osijek in the HNL, and they also recorded a 5-0 victory over HNK Gorica during that run. Their sole defeat came against Lincoln Red Imps in the Conference League, a 1-0 loss. Across the five matches, Hajduk have scored nine goals and conceded three.

FC Nordsjaelland have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. The most recent was an emphatic 6-1 win at Randers FC in the Danish Superleague, though they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Monaco in the Conference League shortly before that. Nordsjaelland drew 1-1 with Silkeborg and lost 3-2 to FC Midtjylland during the same period, scoring ten goals and conceding five across all five games.

Hajduk Split vs FC Nordsjaelland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Hajduk Split and FC Nordsjaelland.