Bodoe/Glimt take on Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodoe.

This encounter marks only the second competitive meeting between the two sides, following their thriller in the 2025 Champions League campaign. Aspmyra's high-latitude location and artificial turf pose a distinct venue test for the visiting German side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League kick-off?

Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodoe, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Aspmyra Stadion

How to buy Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for FK Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League at the Aspmyra Stadion, follow these main purchasing avenues:

1. Official Home Club Sales (FK Bodø/Glimt Ticket Portal)

Primary Source: FK Bodø/Glimt sells match tickets through their official club website and ticketing platform (TicketCo).

Season Ticket Holder Priority: Season ticket holders and club members receive the first priority window to claim or purchase additional home seats for European matches.

General Sale: Any remaining general admission tickets go on sale to the general public a few weeks prior to matchday. Given the small capacity of Aspmyra Stadion (~8,200 seats), general sales for high-profile European games sell out rapidly.

2. Visiting Fans / Away Section (Borussia Dortmund Portal)

Away Supporters: If you are supporting Borussia Dortmund, tickets in the away section must be secured directly through Borussia Dortmund’s official fan portal or club membership ticketing system.

How much do Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for FK Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund at Aspmyra Stadion vary depending on whether you purchase face-value primary tickets or secondary market tickets:

1. Face-Value Primary Tickets: Standard UEFA Champions League group/league phase tickets sold directly by FK Bodø/Glimt or allocated to away supporters typically range from roughly €30 to €70 for standard adult general admission.

2. Secondary & Resale Market: Due to Aspmyra Stadion’s small capacity (~8,200 seats) and high demand, current prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub start at around €360 to €441 per ticket, with premium longside seating fetching higher rates.

Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League: Everything you need to know

Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Bodoe/Glimt have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in the Champions League opener against Bayern Munich, where they lost 5-0. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Sandefjord in the Eliteserien. Prior to the Bayern defeat, Glimt beat Fredrikstad 2-1 away and defeated Rosenborg 4-2 at home. Across the five matches, they have scored 15 goals and conceded 11, though the Bayern result significantly skews the defensive figures.

Borussia Dortmund have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two in the process. Their most recent result was a comfortable 3-0 Bundesliga win over Paderborn. Dortmund also beat Villarreal 3-2 in their Champions League opener and won 2-3 away at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, demonstrating their ability to grind out results on the road.

Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met once in the Champions League, drawing 2-2 at Signal Iduna Park in December 2025, with Borussia Dortmund hosting that fixture. That result represents the only available head-to-head data between the sides, meaning this match at the Aspmyra Stadion is only the second time they have faced each other at this level.