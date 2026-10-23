Barcelona head into the fixture riding a strong run of form after securing victories across LaLiga and European competition, while Aston Villa has also displayed competitive momentum in both the Premier League and Europe.

Anticipation for the match is high, with fans actively looking into ticket prices, availability, and fixture information as the league stage progresses.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Barcelona vs Aston Villa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Barcelona vs Aston Villa Champions League kick-off?

Barcelona vs Aston Villa takes place at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Spotify Camp Nou

How to buy Barcelona vs Aston Villa Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Aston Villa, you have a few primary options depending on your preference and availability:

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through FC Barcelona's official website, which is the most reliable way to secure face-value tickets if you are a club member or general public buyer during official sales phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Barcelona vs Aston Villa Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Aston Villa vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or the secondary market.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Away/General Tickets: Official allocations—such as those released through Aston Villa's away ticket details—are typically priced around €50 for standard adult supporters.

General Public / Club Members: Face-value tickets directly from FC Barcelona's official website generally start anywhere from €70 to €90 for upper tier or lower-demand category sections, scaling higher depending on the specific tier.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower Tier / Goal Sections: S tart around €190 to €200 for basic upper-tier or behind-the-goal views.

Lateral / Sideline Seating: Mid-range tickets along the sides or corners generally range between €350 and €500 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium lounge access and VIP hospitality tickets start around €340 to €400 and can scale significantly higher depending on the exact seating category.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Champions League: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Form

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches across LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring 21 goals and conceding ten in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-3 win at Sevilla, and they also put seven past Racing Santander in a 7-2 victory. The 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League and a 5-0 victory over Valencia further illustrate the consistency of their attacking output across competitions.

Aston Villa have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory at Club Brugge in the Champions League. A 1-2 loss to Nottingham Forest represents their only defeat in the run, with Villa scoring ten goals and conceding nine across the five matches.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Barcelona and Aston Villa has been provided for this fixture. Further historical information will be added as it becomes available.