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Man Utd & Tottenham ‘both in talks’ with Mateus Fernandes as West Ham refuse to budge on huge asking price for Portuguese midfielder
Negotiations underway for midfielder
According to talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, United and Tottenham are both in active talks regarding a summer move for Fernandes. While suggestions that the player has already chosen his next destination are currently premature, Spurs have held advanced discussions with the midfielder. Meanwhile, United have maintained ongoing dialogue since May as they look to rebuild their midfield under Michael Carrick.
West Ham are determined to hold out for their desired transfer fee, bolstered by a recent £90 million cash injection and interest from multiple suitors. Consequently, the London club have firmly stuck to their asking price, complicating negotiations for the two Premier League giants as they try to secure a deal.
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Tottenham push as rivals hesitate
Spurs are reportedly willing to meet a valuation of around £80m to back manager Roberto De Zerbi ahead of the upcoming campaign. Securing Fernandes would add significant technical quality to the midfield engine room in North London.
Conversely, United face a major dilemma in their pursuit. The Old Trafford club have zero intention of matching the astronomical demands set by West Ham, nor will they allow themselves to be drawn into an exhausting bidding war. United must quickly decide whether to match their rival's financial commitment or abandon their pursuit for cheaper alternatives.
Carrick faces major rebuilding task
The urgency at Old Trafford is being heavily driven by Carrick, who is determined to overhaul his options following the departure of Casemiro. With limited senior central midfielders available, Fernandes fits the profile perfectly after his rapid development.
However, United's reluctance to spend heavily risks leaving the squad threadbare. Speaking about the transfer window, Carrick said in May: "There's obviously work to do. I know it's quite obvious, there's certain players leaving, that there's a bit of work to do. It's not any more important, this one, than the last one, or it's what's ahead of us as a football club to try and make the most of."
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What next for Fernandes?
Further clarity is expected soon regarding the future of Fernandes. According to Jacobs, this is not a saga the clubs or the player want to drag out beyond July. Tottenham will focus on initiating formal negotiations to strike an agreement, while United must decided whether to make their interest more concrete or pivot to other targets.