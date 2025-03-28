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Aldershot Town

Aldershot Town Overview

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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Barcelona crestBarcelona38311695365994
L
W
L
W
W
2Real Madrid crestReal Madrid38275677354286
W
W
W
L
W
3Villarreal crestVillarreal382261072462672
W
L
L
D
W
4Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid382161162441869
L
W
W
L
W
5Real Betis crestReal Betis381515859481160
W
L
W
D
W
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Scommesse in primo piano

Quote vincente Mondiali 2026: pronostici e analisi delle scommesse
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