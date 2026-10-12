AE Prat Overview

Former England right-back Danny Mills has told GOAL who his preferred option to fill that position would be, with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold and competing with the likes of Reece James and Tino Livramento for a regular starting berth. The Three Lions are looking to build on their semi-final run at the 2026 World Cup, with positive progress being made in UEFA Nations League competition.
Harry Kane is reportedly on the verge of committing his long-term future to Bayern Munich following a sensational form for club and country. The England captain has become the focal point of Vincent Kompany's side, leading to intense negotiations regarding a contract extension that would keep him at the Allianz Arena for the foreseeable future.
Jarell Quansah has emerged as a vital component of Thomas Tuchel’s tactical blueprint for England, proving his versatility across the defensive line. Despite a challenging dismissal in a World Cup knockout match, the Bayer Leverkusen star has earned the manager's full confidence while competing for minutes against his former Liverpool mentor.
James McAtee has looked like a man reborn in 2026-27, having been handed a more prominent role at Nottingham Forest, and Reds legend Des Walker has told GOAL that the Manchester City academy graduate could follow former team-mate Elliot Anderson into the senior England squad. International success has previously been enjoyed as a European Championship-winning captain of the Three Lions’ U21 side.
Gary Lineker has backed England captain Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or after a spectacular goalscoring run for Bayern Munich and the national team. The legendary striker believes the phenomenal forward heavily deserves the ultimate individual honour over teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.