AE Prat Overview

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Trent Alexander-Arnold Reece James England 2026

Alexander-Arnold vs James: Ex-England right-back makes his pick

Former England right-back Danny Mills has told GOAL who his preferred option to fill that position would be, with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold and competing with the likes of Reece James and Tino Livramento for a regular starting berth. The Three Lions are looking to build on their semi-final run at the 2026 World Cup, with positive progress being made in UEFA Nations League competition.

ExclusiveT. Alexander-Arnold
FC Bayern München v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1

Bayern chief gives Kane contract update

Harry Kane is reportedly on the verge of committing his long-term future to Bayern Munich following a sensational form for club and country. The England captain has become the focal point of Vincent Kompany's side, leading to intense negotiations regarding a contract extension that would keep him at the Allianz Arena for the foreseeable future.

H. KaneBayern Munich
Elliot Anderson James McAtee England

Could rejuvenated McAtee follow Anderson into England squad?

James McAtee has looked like a man reborn in 2026-27, having been handed a more prominent role at Nottingham Forest, and Reds legend Des Walker has told GOAL that the Manchester City academy graduate could follow former team-mate Elliot Anderson into the senior England squad. International success has previously been enjoyed as a European Championship-winning captain of the Three Lions’ U21 side.

ExclusiveJ. McAtee
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October 2026
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Standings

Ligue 2 crestLigue 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1M.City crestM.City66001651118
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal6501105515
W
L
W
W
W
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion64111851313
W
W
W
D
L
4Brentford crestBrentford6240126610
D
W
D
D
D
5Everton crestEverton624085310
D
W
D
D
D
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Arsenal vs Lille Predictions: Narrow home win for the Gunners
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