The record-breaking moment arrived at the Millerntor-Stadion as Bayern Munich took their season tally to a staggering 105 goals. In doing so, this team surpassed the legendary mark of 101 goals set by Gerd Muller and the iconic 1971-72 Bayern squad. It was a clinical performance from a rotated side that showed the incredible depth at Kompany's disposal. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring early on, but it was Leon Goretzka’s strike in the 53rd minute that officially etched this current crop of players into the history books.

"It is our goal to always win everything," Bayern coach Kompany told Sky following the match, clearly satisfied with the professional nature of the performance just days after his 40th birthday.