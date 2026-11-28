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Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri continued to write his name into Racing Santander's history after reaching 12 goals in his first 14 La Liga matches.

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Zabiri is only the third player to manage the feat in a Racing shirt, according to figures from Spanish statistics journalist Fran Martínez. The other two are Chas, in 1935-36, and Salva Ballesta, in 1999-2000.

The landmark goal came in Racing Santander's 3-1 win at Levante on Friday, in round 14 of La Liga.

Iván Romero had put the hosts ahead before half-time.

Racing hit back after the break. Pablo García equalised, Zabiri fired them in front with his 12th goal of the competition, and García struck again to seal the win.

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That took the Moroccan to 12 in La Liga and tightened his grip on third place in the scoring charts, behind Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) on 13 and leader Raphinha (Barcelona) on 15. Both of them have scored three penalties apiece. Zabiri has yet to score from the spot.

He didn't arrive at Racing with a long track record in Europe's major leagues.

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Racing took him on loan from Rennes in the summer of 2026. His short spell in France brought little regular football, having moved there from Portuguese club Famalicão that February.

Born in Marrakech on 23 February 2005, Zabiri started out at the Mohammed VI Football Academy before moving to Union Touarga, where he made his professional debut in January 2024.

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That summer he joined Famalicão and gradually picked up experience of European competition, before Rennes signed him at the start of 2026 on a contract running until 2029.

Six Ligue 1 appearances later, he headed out on loan to Racing Santander, looking for more minutes and a chance to prove himself.

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Before this goal rush, the high point of his career came at the 2025 Under-20 World Cup in Chile. He helped Morocco win the title, standing out as one of the tournament's most important strikers and finishing as its top scorer.

That run lifted his standing among Moroccan football's rising talents and paved the way for the move to Rennes.

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At Racing, he's shown a real knack for punishing opponents' mistakes and pressing defenders and goalkeepers, along with a sharp eye for goal inside the box.

His loan at Racing runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, with no option to buy.

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Keep this up and Zabiri could challenge the club's scoring records, starting with Salva Ballesta's 27 La Liga goals in 1999-2000. No Racing player has scored more in a single season of the competition.