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Football has entered the political debate between the candidates to lead the Spanish government after People's Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo raised the question of Spain hosting the 2030 World Cup final. He put the question directly to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the other participants in the debate.

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Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that Feijóo raised the issue during the four-way debate, demanding a clear position on staging the final in Spain. He pointed to the country's footballing stature as one of the hosts of a tournament that Spain, Portugal and Morocco will organise, with celebratory matches also taking place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

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The People's Party leader said: "By the way, I'm going to ask you a question, even though you might think it's about football. I'm going to ask it of all the candidates."

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Feijóo added: "Look, I am in favour of Spain hosting the 2030 World Cup final. Are you too? Do you, Mr Sánchez, support Spain staging the World Cup, given that we are the host country and the strongest footballing power in the world? Do you agree with me, Mr Sánchez, that we should stage the final in Spain, yes or no?"

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Pedro Sánchez sidestepped a direct political confrontation with Feijóo and answered as a football fan instead.

The prime minister said he would have liked the final to be played at Atlético Madrid's Metropolitano, but believes Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu is the most suitable venue for an event of this scale.

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Sánchez said: "As an Atlético fan, I would have liked it to be at the Wanda, but I understand that it has to be at the Bernabéu."

Then Vox leader Santiago Abascal weighed in, and the debate shifted again. He rejected the idea of organising the World Cup in partnership with Morocco, tying his stance to Spanish sovereignty and the political disputes over the cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

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Suddenly the row was about far more than which stadium should host the final. It became an argument over the nature of Spain's cooperation with Morocco in organising the tournament. Feijóo and Sánchez both backed holding the final in Spain, while Abascal used the issue to voice his opposition to working with Rabat, in line with his party's stance on sovereignty and bilateral relations.

The exchanges come as Spain, Portugal and Morocco prepare to host a 48-team World Cup in 2030.

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The race to host the 2030 final has already pitted Morocco against Spain, because the joint bid never settled which country would stage the showpiece.

Spain insist the final is theirs by right and have put forward the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona. Morocco, meanwhile, are promoting the new Hassan II Stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, which is planned to hold around 115,000 spectators.

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FIFA have yet to announce a decision, saying only that the venue will be chosen "at the appropriate time".