Xhaka proud of Mourinho interest amid talk of Roma move

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says he is proud to have attracted admiring glances from Jose Mourinho amid Roma's interest in trying to sign him.

Despite playing an important role at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, the Switzerland international could be on his way out of London this summer.

He has just two years left on his contract and there have been no negotiations with the Gunners over a new deal.

With Roma showing serious interest in him at the behest of Mourinho, Xhaka is flattered and interested in working under the Portuguese coach.

“Of course I read [about the interest]. But now I'm one 100 per cent focused on the national team here," the 28-year-old told Blick as he prepares to compete at Euro 2020 with Switzerland.

"That's more important than Arsenal or rumours right now. I have another two years on my contract in London and Arsenal they know what they have in me. When the time comes to talk about a transfer, I'll be here."

He added: “To be honest, I didn't hear what Mourinho has said about me. But that makes you proud. Everyone knows Mourinho, knows what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win titles.

"You can now see what work I have done over the past few years."

Arsenal are in a hurry to have Xhaka's future wrapped up and the same goes for right-back Hector Bellerin.

But Roma hope to snap him up in a deal worth less than £15 million ($21m), which is far short of what the Premier League side hope to get for him.

Xhaka has also been linked with a move back to Borussia Monchengladbach, but said previously that he is "very happy" at Arsenal.

Xhaka joined Arsenal from Gladbach in 2016. He made 45 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21 as the north London side finished eighth in the Premier League and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

