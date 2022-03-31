World Cup 2022: Which teams can still qualify for Qatar tournament?

Excitement is building ahead of the World Cup draw as the teams get ready to learn their opponents in the group stage of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

However, only 29 of the 32 teams that will take part in the tournament are currently known, with three more places yet to be decided.

So, which teams can still qualify for the 2022 World Cup and when will their places be confirmed? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Which teams can still qualify for World Cup 2022?

Three places remain unconfirmed, but they are reserved for the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the winner of the final UEFA play-off.

In the intercontinental play-offs one of Costa Rica or New Zealand will advance to the finals, while Peru will contest a game against Australia or United Arab Emirates for the right to go to Qatar in November.

From the UEFA path, Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine for the chance to qualify for the World Cup.

Route Potential qualifiers Intercontinental play-off Costa Rica / New Zealand Intercontinental play-off Peru / Australia or UAE UEFA Wales / Scotland or Ukraine

When will the final World Cup qualifiers be confirmed?

The final qualifiers for World Cup 2022 will be confirmed in June, with exact dates still to be revealed.

The intercontinental play-offs will be contested on June 13 and 14, 2022.

However, there is some uncertainty around the dates for the final UEFA play-off, with Scotland's semi-final against Ukraine on hold due to the military conflict in the eastern European country.

UEFA has yet to confirm a date for Scotland vs Ukraine, but June is the preferred time and the final against Wales will take place a number of days afterwards.

The group stage draw takes place on April 1, 2022. It is scheduled to begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).

Three placeholders for the final three places have been placed in Pot 4 of the seeding.

Read more about how the draw works here.

