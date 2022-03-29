When is Wales' World Cup play-off final & who will they play?

Wales have graced the last two European Championships, with a generation of talent that includes Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey returning to the fore on an international stage, but the country has failed to reach a World Cup finals since 1958.

That situation may be about to change in 2022, with positive progress being made down a path that leads to Qatar.

Patience is, however, having to be shown in pursuit of a much sought-after qualification spot, with a play-off final date being pushed back. Why is that the case and who could Rob Page’s side eventually face? GOAL takes a look...

When is Wales' World Cup play-off final?

Fresh from reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020, when they came unstuck against Denmark, Wales were able to secure a runners-up spot in their World Cup qualification group behind a star-studded Belgium side.

That standing was enough to make them seeds in the play-offs, where a semi-final showdown was set up with Austria down Path A.

As has often been the case in recent years, Real Madrid superstar Bale was the man to step up and provide inspiration in an hour of need.

His brilliant brace in Cardiff helped to secure a 2-1 victory and edge Wales ever closer to bringing 64 years of World Cup pain to a close.

Gareth Bale scores a STUNNING free-kick for Wales in World Cup qualifying 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔥 pic.twitter.com/X8MAQRqmT1 — GOAL (@goal) March 24, 2022

A side working under the caretaker management of Page was, however, to be prevented from taking part in an all-or-nothing final encounter on March 29 alongside those from two other pathways.

That is because those on the other side of their draw, Scotland and Ukraine, are yet to take in a semi-final encounter.

Competitive action in Eastern Europe has been put on hold amid mounting political tension in the region.

With Russia president Vladimir Putin taking the decision to launch an invasion on neighbouring Ukraine, no sporting fixtures can take place at present.

UEFA has announced that outstanding fixtures are due to be completed in June, with no specific date for the summer set as yet, with Wales opting to take in a friendly encounter with Czech Republic after seeing a World Cup showdown rescheduled.

Who will Wales play in World Cup play-off final?

The draw for the 2022 World Cup finals will be held in Qatar on April 1.

All of those that have already booked their tickets to the Middle East will discover at that time who they are due to face in the group stage of the tournament.

Wales’ name will be in that hat, despite their fate yet to be determined, and added incentive – as if any were needed – could be put in place if Page’s men were to be placed into a group with global superpowers.

They do, however, have one more game to make it through before dreams of reacquainting themselves with FIFA’s flagship event can truly be formed.

Either Scotland or Ukraine will block their path, with there still the potential for a battle between two British rivals to be put in place.

The Scots will take to the field against Ukrainian opposition at some point in June, with Wales taking on the winners of that contest a few days later.