Women's European Championship winners: Full list of tournament champions & runners up

Here's a complete list of women's European Championship winners and runners-up.

The UEFA Women’s European Championship is the premier national team competition in European women’s football. Since its inception in 1984, the tournament has grown tremendously in popularity, quality, and competitiveness. Held every four years, it brings together Europe’s top national teams for a shot at continental glory.

Over the years, several nations have left their mark on the tournament. From Germany’s dominance to the rise of new champions like the Netherlands and England, the Women’s EURO has showcased the evolution of women’s football across Europe.

Below is a complete list of all the Women's European Championship winners and runners-up from the very first edition to the most recent tournament.

List of Women's Euro winners

Since the first tournament in 1984, a total of six different nations have appeared in the final. Sweden became the inaugural champions after defeating England on penalties.

Norway followed with titles in 1987 and 1993. Germany emerged as the dominant force, winning their first title in 1989 and going on to secure a record eight championships, including six consecutive wins from 1995 to 2013.

Other champions include the Netherlands, who triumphed on home soil in 2017, and England, who won their first title at Wembley Stadium in 2022 after beating Germany in extra time. Notable runners-up through the years include Italy, Denmark, and Sweden, all of whom have come close to lifting the trophy but fell just short.

Year Host Country Winner Runners-up 1984 Multiple countries Sweden England 1987 Norway Norway Sweden 1989 West Germany West Germany Norway 1991 Denmark Germany Norway 1993 Italy Norway Italy 1995 Multiple countries Germany Sweden 1997 Norway & Sweden Germany Italy 2001 Germany Germany Sweden 2005 England Germany Norway 2009 Finland Germany England 2013 Sweden Germany Norway 2017 Netherlands Netherlands Denmark 2022 England England Germany

Which country has won Women's EURO the most?

Germany is by far the most successful nation in the history of the UEFA Women’s European Championship. The German women’s team has lifted the trophy an astonishing 8 times, including six consecutive titles between 1995 and 2013.

Germany’s consistent dominance has helped raise the profile of the women’s game, inspiring future generations and contributing to the sport’s development across Europe.

Country Titles Won Years Won Germany 8 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013 Norway 2 1987, 1993 Sweden 1 1984 Netherlands 1 2017 England 1 2022

