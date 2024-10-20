How to watch today's Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will battle for the top spot, although the lead could be temporary when Pep Guardiola's men travel to the Molineux to take on Wolves on Sunday.
Confidence should be high in the Cityzens' camp after they edged Fulham 3-2 before the international break, while bottom-placed Wolves come into the game on the losing end of a 5-3 scoreline against Brentford.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom (UK)
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
|United States (U.S.)
|USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
In the UK, the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Wolves vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET / 2 pm BST
|Venue:
|Molineux Stadium
The Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm BST on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
Team news & squads
Wolves team news
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan sustained an ankle injury while on international duty, joining Yerson Mosquera, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez and Boubacar Traore in the treatment room.
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil may call upon the services of teenage defender Bastien Meupiyou here, while Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha should continue in the final third.
Wolves possible XI: Johnstone; Semedo, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Andre, Gomes, Cunha; Larsen.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sa, Bentley, Johnstone, King
|Defenders:
|Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Dawson, Semedo, Meupiyou, Lima
|Midfielders:
|Lemina, Andre, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle
|Forwards:
|Larsen, Cunha, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes
Manchester City team news
It is unlikely that Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake will return to action yet, while Oscar Bobb and Rodri will remain sidelined for longer due to a fractured leg and an ACL injury, respectively.
Norwegian forward Erling Haaland will look to haunt Wolves once again after his record eight goals in just four Premier League matches in this fixture.
Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
|Midfielders:
|Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Doku, Savinho
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolves and Manchester City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 4, 2024
|Manchester City 5-1 Wolves
|Premier League
|September 30, 2023
|Wolves 2-1 Manchester City
|Premier League
|January 22, 2023
|Manchester City 3-0 Wolves
|Premier League
|September 17, 2022
|Wolves 0-3 Manchester City
|Premier League
|May 11, 2022
|Wolves 1-5 Manchester City
|Premier League