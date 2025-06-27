The ten best tips and tricks to make your way inside the grounds this July

Whether you’ve been to Wimbledon before and are hoping to go back or are visiting The Championships for the first time, it’s always handy to know what you can do to improve the experience. Whether it’s knowing how to make the journey easier, how to limit the time you are queuing, or what you can see, do and eat inside the iconic sporting venue in south west London, we at GOAL are always here to help.

Wimbledon, officially known as The Championships, is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. Held annually at the All England Club in London, it is unique as the only Grand Slam event played exclusively on grass. Legends of the sport with some of the most Wimbledon titles ever have all tasted success at Wimbledon down the years.

Homegrown talents such as Fred Perry and Andy Murray mesmerised the masses in the past. More recently, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have called the shots and who can forget the heroics of Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, who lifted the trophy aloft on Centre Court, eight times and seven times in the men's singles finals respectively.

Of course, there have also been some dominant and memorable female performances at SW19. Serena Williams was the last woman to clinch back-to-back Wimbledon titles when she sealed her 7th success in 2016 in the ladies' singles final. Martina Navratilova tops the ladies’ honours list with 9 titles.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital tips and information on how you can gain entry to the Wimbledon Championships and how you can enjoy your day out at the All England Club to the max once you are there.

When are the Wimbledon Championships?

Getty Images

The Wimbledon Championships take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a private members' club, in the London suburb of Wimbledon on outdoor grass courts. It’s traditionally held over two weeks in late June and early July, starting either on the last Monday in June or the first Monday in July and culminating with the ladies' and men's singles finals, scheduled for the Saturday and Sunday at the end of the second week.

The main events are the men’s and ladies’ singles with a total of 254 matches played in those two competitions during the course of the Wimbledon fortnight. There are also men’s, women’s and mixed doubles as well as junior events (boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles). Matches are played on 18 championship courts with an order of play constructed daily to determine where the matches are scheduled to take place.

The Wimbledon grounds are open from 10am every day of the tournament with matches starting on the outside courts at 11am, at 1pm on No 1 Court and at 1.30pm on Centre Court (or 2pm during finals weekend).

10 tips to help you get into Wimbledon

Getty Images

1. The early bird catches the worm

If heading to Wimbledon ticketless and aiming to grab some Show Court tickets, you will need to arrive at the Queue extra early, around 4am/5am. 500 tickets for Centre Court, No.1 and 2 Courts are sold off via the queuing process every day of play throughout the tournament, except in the last four days when semi-finals and finals are taking place. For avid tennis fans looking for an unforgettable experience, Show Court seats provide a more exclusive feel and the chance to witness top-tier matches up close.

From 7.30am daily, wristbands are issued by stewards to those people queueing at the front for Centre, No.1 and No.2 Court tickets. The number of wristbands issued exactly matches the quantity of tickets available on that day.

2. Happy campers

To further increase your chances of securing highly-sought-after Show Court tickets, you could take your camping gear along and pitch up overnight at Wimbledon Park, which is a 5-minute walk from Southfields Station.

Only two-man tents are allowed, and camping gear and supplies can be stored in left luggage in the park for £5, though there is a maximum storage bag size of 60cm x 45cm x 25cm. At 6am, campers are woken by stewards to pack-up their equipment and asked to start forming the Queue.

3. Don’t worry, be appy

The Wimbledon app is a must-have for all those heading to the Championships. As well as offering real-time scores, match statistics, live radio, and exclusive content during the tournament, it's essential for those going to the All England Club, as it houses digital tickets, and provides updates on the Queue for those wanting to gain access to the Grounds.

4. Live a life of luxury

For guaranteed entry and a first-class experience, why not treat yourself (or others) by purchasing hospitality packages offered by official partners like Keith Prowse.

Some authorised travel companies offer premium packages that include Centre Court tickets, hospitality lounges, food and accommodation. These are ideal for international travellers looking for a full-service Wimbledon experience.

5. Debenture awaits

Like hospitality packages, buying Debenture seats for Wimbledon might be on the expensive side compared with going the public ballot and queuing ticket routes, however they do guarantee you top-class seats. Debentures are five-year season passes, where you get the best seats on Centre Court and No 1 Court, for each day of the Championships.

As well as guaranteeing seats on the Show Courts, they also offer additional benefits including VIP access to exclusive areas, bars and restaurants. Debenture owners can sell off any unwanted tickets if they can’t make certain days, and they are the only freely resellable tickets for the tournament.

6. Try to grab a Grounds Pass

If you don’t fancy camping or getting to Wimbledon before the sun rises, a few thousand Grounds Passes are also available each day of the tournament. However, you should still look to arrive before 9am if you’re looking to purchase passes. They cost £20–£30 and allow you to watch matches on the unreserved courts (No.3–18) and the big matches on the large screen from Henman Hill (or Murray Mound).

7. Try alternative ticket methods

In addition, fans can purchase Wimbledon seats on the secondary market. StubHub and Viagogo are a couple of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are both legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and are a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

A Ground Pass is ideal for casual spectators or those keen to enjoy a more flexible day, as it allows you to soak up the tournament’s lively atmosphere and explore matches at your own pace. Grounds Pass holders can also upgrade their tickets for access to the Show Court after 3pm by buying a resale ticket, where people who’ve left for the day let their tickets be sold on for charity. Tickets cost £15 per person for Centre Court or £10 for Courts 1 and 2.

8. Think about your transport options

While car parking is very limited, thankfully, public transport around the Wimbledon area is easily accessible. There will be large crowds, of course, so you should expect long waiting times and queues. The closest Tube station is Southfields (District Line), which is an easy 15-minute walk away straight down Wimbledon Park Road. There is also Wimbledon Station (District Line, South Western Railway, and London Trams) and Wimbledon Park Station (District Line), which are both slightly further away.

Wimbledon is well-connected by several local bus routes as well. The 493 (Richmond to Tooting) is your best bet, as it directly links Wimbledon Station and Southfields Station. Shared taxi services with fixed fares also operate from both Southfields Station and Wimbledon Station or you can use Uber or Bolt if more convenient. A Championships Park & Ride service is available at Morden Park too, charged at £20 for standard cars/minibuses or £10 for fully electric vehicles, which is open from 6.30am until 11pm daily.

9. Dress to impress

Unlike the players, whose white outfits are strictly enforced, there isn’t a strict dress code if you’re visiting Wimbledon, unless you’re in one of the hospitality or members’ areas. Visitors in the Queue seeking day ground admission passes don’t need to adhere to any dress code. However, should you be hoping to find your way onto one of the top courts, it’s best to dress the part.

Smart casual is generally recommended. Think summery, stylish outfits, avoiding overly sporty or scruffy clothing. Make sure you’re wearing comfortable shoes too. The Grounds are large, and you’ll be doing plenty of walking during the day.

10. Working up an appetite

Many people who attend Wimbledon will be looking to join the traditions of feasting on strawberries and cream, washed down with glasses of bubbly and Pimms. If you're looking for other alternatives, Wimbledon caters for all culinary cravings, and you can even bring your own food and tipples along too.

There are lots of food options available, ranging from takeaway cafes to sit-down restaurants. Whether you’re seeking a refined dining experience, traditional British flavours, or an outdoor setting to unwind, the various restaurants at the Grounds all bring something unique to the table. If you’re on a budget, on a special diet, or just want to spread out a picnic on Henman Hill, you can always bring in your own supplies. You can bring cool bags in (within the size limit, 40 x 30 x 30cm) but not hard-sided cool boxes, hampers or large flasks.