Willian terminates Arsenal contract to sign for Corinthians

Willian has left Arsenal after agreeing to terminate the remaining two years of his contract and is set to sign for boyhood club Corinthians.

The 33-year-old signed a three-year deal when he joined on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer. However, he struggled to make an impact at the Emirates, scoring just once in 38 appearances.

After holding talks about his future over the summer the winger agreed to forego the wages he was owed for the final two years of his contract and become a free agent.

What did Arsenal say?

In a statement, the Gunners said: "We have reached a mutual agreement with Willian to terminate his contract effective from today.

"The Brazil international joined us from Chelsea last August and made 38 appearances during the 2020/21 campaign.

"He had two more years to run on his contract but following positive and constructive recent discussions with him and his team, he will be leaving for a new opportunity with Corinthians in Brazil, where he began his career.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Willian and his family well for the future."

