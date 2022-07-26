Who is Mathys Tel? Bayern Munich's new €28.5m teenage signing

The highly-rated youngster has joined the Bundesliga champions in a big-money deal from Rennes

Bayern Munich have bought into the considerable potential of talented teenager Mathys Tel, with the highly-rated 17-year-old completing a summer switch from Ligue 1 side Rennes. He is far from being a finished article, but the Bundesliga champions believe that they can polish the rough diamond into a senior star.

That process will not be rushed, but all of those connected to the transfer believe that the youngster now finds himself in the best possible place to fully unlock his undoubted potential.

Who is Mathys Tel?

Tel is a promising forward that spent time with Paris FC and in the famed Clairefontaine training centre before arriving at Rennes in 2020.

He was fast-tracked through the system there, breaking the record held by Real Madrid new boy Eduardo Camavinga as the club's youngest-ever player when making his debut at the age of 16 years and 110 days.

He made 10 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign, having previously scored six goals in as many outings for Rennes’ B side.

He is a youth international for France and captained his country to European Under-17 Championship glory earlier this year, netting three goals.

Comparisons have been made to legendary former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry in the past, with it now up to Tel to prove that he is deserving of such a big billing.

How much have Bayern Munich paid to sign Mathys Tel?

GOAL was able to confirm on July 23 that Bayern had reached an agreement that would see them lure Tel away from French football.

That deal is worth an initial €20 million (£17m/$20m), with the potential there for a further €8.5m (£7m/$9m) to be paid out in add-ons.

He has signed a five-year contract with the German giants that will take him through to the summer of 2027.

Tel expressed his delight after being announced as a new Bayern player, telling the club's official website: "FC Bayern is one of the best teams in the world. I'm really looking forward to this great challenge and will give everything for this club.

"The talks with Hasan Salihamidžić and those responsible at FC Bayern really impressed me and made me quickly realize that I absolutely wanted to go to Munich."

Will Mathys Tel replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich?

Bayern have found themselves in the market for attacking reinforcements after losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

The prolific Pole has departed after scoring 344 goals in 375 appearances, leaving a sizeable void to be filled in the final third of the field.

There is no suggestion that Tel will be charged with that task, as he is still far too young to be taking on such responsibility, but he will form part of Julian Nagelsmann’s first-team squad and may see competitive game time at some stage.

Bayern Munich’s busy summer transfer window

There has been plenty of movement in and out of the Allianz Arena during the current window, with Tel the latest to form part of that process.

Bayern have been splashing the cash, with big money invested in the likes of ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Netherlands international defender Matthijs de Ligt and Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

On the outgoings front, Lewandowski is the most notable name to have departed for pastures new.

He has, however, been joined in making a fresh start by Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca and Omar Richards.