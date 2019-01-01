Who are the best attackers on FIFA 20?

Lionel Messi has pipped Cristiano Ronaldo to the top of the FIFA 20 rankings, with Neymar close behind

Ratings for FIFA 20 were released on September 9, with Lionel Messi being revealed as the highest-rated player in the game – beating long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ahead of the worldwide release of the game on September 27, EA Sports announced its latest rankings for the world's best footballers. Goal has rounded up the highest-rated forwards, and you can see the full ranked list here.

The and superstar was named the best footballer in the world in FIFA 20 with his 94 rating that beats Ronaldo, who was given a score of 93. Last year, the two were given the same rating of 94, so the international's overall rating has been downgraded to 93 – though he still comes out top in pace and shooting.

Ronaldo won't be competing with in the new edition of FIFA, however, due to an exclusive naming rights deal the Serie A giants have with Konami – so he will instead be registered with Piemonte Calcio.

Neymar has been given 92 rating for the fourth year in a row, trailing behind Messi and Ronaldo once again. New arrival Eden Hazard is fourth with a rating of 91, besting and forward Mohamed Salah, who has risen up the ranks to 90 following his victory with the Reds.

Premier League stars Sergio Aguero – who scooped up the domestic treble with – and Harry Kane (who is the highest-rated English player) retain their 89 rating. They join Antoine Griezmann, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez.

The and Barcelona striker has been downgraded from his 91 rating last year to 89, while Mbappe has been upgraded from 87. Meanwhile, Bayern's Lewandowski has dipped slightly in his current 89 rating after his 90 overall rating.

Manchester City and winger Raheem Sterling is on an 88 rating, up from 85, in a reflection of his stunning season with the Premier League's defending champions. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Edinson Cavani and Sadio Mane also sit on 88, with Mane enjoying a ratings increase from last year's overall of 86.

They are followed by Karim Benzema, who experienced an uncharacteristic trophyless season at Real Madrid, but had his previous rating of 86 increase to 87. 's Son Heung-min, who suffered a Champions League final blow to Liverpool, duo Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Martens as well as Bernardo Silva are also on 87.

Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho has a rating of 86, joining team-mate Roberto Firmino, Angel Di Maria, Ciro Immobile, Alexandre Lacazette and Leroy Sane .

Romelu Lukaku, who completed a fresh transfer from to Juventus in the summer has an 85 rating, alongside new PSG striker Mauro Icardi and star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

FIFA 20: Top-rated forwards