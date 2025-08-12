How to watch today's Northampton Town vs Southampton Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

League One's Northampton Town will have their task cut out against Championship side Southampton at Sixfields Stadium in a first-round Carabao Cup encounter on Tuesday.

While the hosts managed to survive in the third tier last term, it was just a few months ago that the Saints plied their trade in the Premier League.

The excitement of watching Northampton vs. Southampton live is heightened with the potential of betting. UK fans interested in making the match more engaging can utilize top betting sites . These platforms offer comprehensive betting options, from predicting match outcomes to placing bets on in-game events, providing an immersive experience for all viewers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Northampton Town vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) Sky Sports+ United States (U.S.) Paramount+ Canada DAZN Japan DAZN Republic of Ireland Sky Sports+ Singapore 112 mio Sports 2

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Northampton Town and Southampton will be shown live on Sky Sports+. Fans in the United States (U.S.). can follow the live action on Paramount+.

It will be shown live on DAZN in Canada and Japan, and on 112 Mio Sports 2 in Singapore.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Northampton Town vs Southampton kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Sixfields Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Northampton Town and Southampton will be played at Sixfields Stadium in Northampton, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Northampton Town team news

Centre-back Jordan Thorniley will likely be unavailable. He was substituted just 15 minutes into the match over the weekend.

Additionally, Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw are both dealing with knee injuries, and Tom Eaves has a thigh problem.

Southampton team news

Tyler Dibling could be left out once again, given that he remains heavily linked with Everton.

The availability status for Sam Edozie and Joe Aribo is also questionable after the duo missed the previous tie.

In other news, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is currently nursing an ankle injury and will remain sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links