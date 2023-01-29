Where to watch Lionel Messi games on TV & live stream: Channels for PSG & Argentina matches

Lionel Messi, one of the most decorated footballers ever, currently plies his trade with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.
The Argentine joined the French club in a much-talked-about move in the summer of 2021 after leaving his boyhood club FC Barcelona where he had spent 17 years of his life.
He endured a slow start to life after joining PSG and could only manage a relatively modest total of 11 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.
Messi, though, has improved significantly this season, carried that form into Qatar and helped Argentina lift their third World Cup.
The star player is now back in France as a world champion and GOAL has all the details of where to watch your favourite player Lionel Messi in action for PSG and Argentina.
Where to stream Lionel Messi PSG games live & watch on TV
Ligue 1
Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch PSG in Ligue 1 across the world.
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Albania
|Digitalb
|Armenia
|Vivaro Media LLC
|Austria
|DAZN
|Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde
|Zap TV
|Australia, New Zealand
|beIN Sports
|Belgium, Luxembourg
|Eleven Sports Belgium, Telenet, Voo
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|TV Arena Sport
|Bulgaria
|NOVA
|Bangladesh
|Rabbithole
|Brazil
|ESPN
|China
|CCTV, MIGU
|CIS, Baltics
|Setanta Sports / TV3 Sport
|Cyprus
|Nova Sport
|Czech Republic, Slovakia
|Sport 1
|Canada
|beIN Sports, TV5 Quebec Canada, One Soccer
|Germany
|DAZN
|Greece
|NOVA
|Hungary
|Network 4
|Hong Kong
|beIN Sports, i-cable
|India
|Sports 18, Jio TV
|Indonesia, Philippines
|beIN Sports
|Ireland
|BT Sport
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Israel
|The Sports Channel
|Japan
|DAZN
|Kosovo
|Artmotion, TV Arena
|Lithuania
|Setanta
|Maldives
|Medianet
|Macau
|Macau Cable TV, CCTV
|Malaysia, Brunei, Singapour
|beIN Sports
|North Macedonia
|TV Arena Sport
|Norway
|Amedia
|Poland
|Eleven Sports, Canal+ Poland
|Pan-Regional (Asia/Pacific)
|TV5 Asie, TV5 Pacifique
|Pan-Regional (Americas)
|TV5 Amérique Latine
|Romania
|Digisport, Look TV
|Serbia
|TV Arena
|Slovenia
|TV Arena
|Sweden
|Bonnier News
|Switzerland
|CANAL+, Blue
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|Canal+ Afrique, TV5 Afrique
|South Korea
|SBS
|South America, Central America, Caribbean
|ESPN Sur
|Netherlands
|Ziggo
|Turkey
|beIN Sports
|Togo
|New World TV
|Thailand, Cambodia, Laos
|beIN Sports
|Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe
|Azam TV
|Vietnam
|VTV Cab
|UK
|BT Sport
|Ukraine
|Megogo
|USA
|beIN Sports, TV5 Etats Unis
UEFA Champions League
Here is the list of broadcasters showing PSG's Champions League games across the world.
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Albania
|RTSH, Tring
|Andorra
|Movistar+
|Armenia
|Vivaro Media
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Argentina
|Fox Sports
|Austria
|ServusTV, Sky Sport, DAZN
|Azerbaijan
|CBC Sport
|Baltic states
|Viaplay
|Belgium
|Proximus, RTL, DPG Media
|Bolivia
|Bolivisión
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Arena Sport
|Brazil
|SBT, TNT Sports, HBOMax
|Brunei
|beIN Sports
|Bulgaria
|bTV, Max Sport
|Cambodia
|beIN Sports
|Canada
|DAZN
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports, Sportsmax
|Central America
|ESPN
|Central Asia
|Saran Media
|China
|PPTV, IQIYI, Tencent, Youku
|Costa Rica
|Teletica
|Croatia
|HRT, Arena Sport
|Cyprus
|CYTA
|Czech Republic
|Nova Sport, Premier Sport
|Denmark
|MENT
|Dominican Republic
|Antena 7
|Ecuador
|RTS
|El Salvador
|TCS
|Finland
|TV4 Media
|France
|beIN Sports, Canal+, RMC, SportTF1
|Georgia
|Adjarasport, Silk Sport
|Germany
|DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, ZDF
|Gibraltar
|Gibtelecom
|Greece
|Cosmote TV, Mega Channel
|Guatemala
|Chapin TV
|Haiti
|Canal+
|Honduras
|TVC
|Hong Kong
|beIN Sports, PCCW
|Hungary
|MTVA, AMC Networks
|Iceland
|NENT, Sýn
|India
|Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv
|Indonesia
|Emtek
|Ireland
|LiveScore, BT Sport, RTÉ, Virgin Media
|Israel
|Sports Channel
|Italy
|Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport, Mediaset
|Japan
|Wowow
|Kazakhstan
|Qazsport, Q Sport
|Kosovo
|ArtSport, Klan Kosova, Arena Sport
|Kyrgyzstan
|Q Sport
|Laos
|beIN Sports
|Liechtenstein
|Teleclub, CH Media
|Luxembourg
|RTL, Proximus
|Macau
|TDM
|Malaysia
|beIN Sports
|Malta
|PBS, Total Sport Network
|MENA
|beIN Sports
|Mexico
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|Moldova
|Prime, Setanta Sports
|Mongolia
|SPS
|Montenegro
|Arena Sport
|Myanmar
|Canal+
|Netherlands
|RTL, Ziggo
|New Zealand
|Spark Sport
|Nicaragua
|Canal 10
|North Macedonia
|Arena Sport, MRT
|Norway
|TV 2
|Pacific Islands
|Digicel
|Panama
|Medcom
|Paraguay
|SNT
|Peru
|Grupo ATV
|Philippines
|TAP DMV
|Poland
|TVP, Polsat
|Portugal
|TVI, Eleven Sports
|Romania
|Digi Sport, Prima TV, Orange Sport
|Russia
|Match TV
|Serbia
|Arena Sport
|Singapore
|beIN Sports
|Slovakia
|Nova Sport, Premier Sport
|Slovenia
|Pro Plus, Sport Klub
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|South America
|ESPN
|South Korea
|SPOTV
|Spain
|Movistar+
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, Canal+ Afrique
|Sweden
|TV4 Media
|Switzerland
|Teleclub, CH Media
|Taiwan
|ELTA
|Tajikistan
|Varzish TV
|Thailand
|beIN Sports
|Turkey
|Exxen, Saran Media
|Ukraine
|MEGOGO
|UK
|BT Sport
|US
|CBS Sports, Paramount+, TelevisaUnivision
|Uzbekistan
|MTRK
|Venezuela
|TLT
|Vietnam
|FPT
Where to watch & stream Argentina games?
Copa America 2024
Here is the list of broadcasters who will show Argentina's matches in Copa America 2024 across the world.
|Country
|TV channel & streams
|Argentina
|TV Publica
|Bolivia
|Bolivision
|Brazil
|Rede Globo, SporTV
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN Televisión
|Chile
|Canal 13
|Ecuador
|Ecuavisa
|Paraguay
|Tigo Sports
|Peru
|American Television
|Uruguay
|Teledoce
|Venezuela
|Venevision
|Canada
|CTV
|Costa Rica
|Teletica, Repretel
|El Salvador
|Canal 4
|Mexico
|Televisa, TV Azteca
|US
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|France
|beINSports
|Caribbean Islands
|CVM TV
|Philippines
|ABS-CBN
|Japan
|DAZN
|Malaysia
|RTM, CNN Malaysia
|South Korea
|SBS
|India
|Sony Sports Netwrok