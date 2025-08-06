How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce Champions League qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce will take on the Robin van Persie-coached Feyenoord outfit in a Champions League Qualification third-round tie at De Kuip on Wednesday.

Both teams are vying for a spot in the next round, where they will play against either Club Brugge or Red Bull Salzburg. Ultimately, their goal is to reach the league phase of the Champions League.

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Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) NA United States (U.S.) NA Germany DAZN India FanCode Netherlands Ziggo Sport Turkey S Sport+

The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Feyenoord and Fenerbahce will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (U.S.).

It will be shown live on DAZN in Germany, Ziggo Sport in the Netherlands and S Sport+ in Turkey.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Champions League Qualification - Champions League Qualification de Kuip

The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Feyenoord and Fenerbahce will be played at Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip) in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Feyenoord team news

Mourinho is currently in the process of rebuilding the squad, with new additions such as Jhon Duran, Archie Brown and Nelson Semedo all likely to make their competitive debuts.

Rodrigo Becao is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained last season, as the defender joins the likes of Mert Hakan Yandas, Anderson Talisca, Cengiz Under, Miha Zajc, Lincoln and Emre Mor among those not available for selection.

Regarding efforts to bring back Hakan Calhanoglu and Kerem Akturkoglu, the club have not yet been successful.

Fenerbahce team news

Due to concerns about Justin Bijlow's match fitness, Van Persie has confirmed that Timon Wellenreuther will be starting in goal.

Igor Paixao has moved to Marseille, Ramiz Zerrouki has rejoined Twente on loan, and David Hancko has signed with Atletico Madrid. On the other hand, new acquisitions include Sem Steijn, Luciano Valente, Gaoussou Diarra, Jordan Bos, Anel Ahmedhodzic, and Casper Tengstedt.

Tengstedt will give Ayase Ueda a run for his money for a starting spot upfront, while captain Quinten Timber has recovered from injury and is expected to start in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

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