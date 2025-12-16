How to watch today's Atletico Balaeres vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Atletico Baleares at Estadio Balear in Palma, Spain, in a Copa del Rey round of 32 fixture on Wednesday.

The match will kick off at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm GMT.

The Rojiblancos have won the Spanish Cup 10 times, with their last success in the tournament coming in the 2012-13 season.

Here is where to find Atletico Baleares vs Atletico Madrid live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Atletico Baleares and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 2, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on ESPN Select and Fubo.

Atletico Baleares vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Team news & squads

Atletico Baleares vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager L. Blanco Probable lineup Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico Baleares team news

Baleares boss Luis Blanco should look to field his best XI for this matchup.

Jaume Tovar appears to be the main threat in attack, with influential attacker Jofre Cherta also set to feature in the final third.

Atletico Madrid team news

Alex Baena, Jose Gimenez and Marcos Llorente are expected to be ruled out through injuries.

Manager Diego Simeone is anticipated to make several changes. Clement Lenglet, Robin Le Normand, Javi Galan, Johnny Cardoso and Antoine Griezmann are among those likely to be included in the starting lineup.

Julian Alvarez is expected to be rested, while there may be an opportunity for Alexander Sorloth up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

