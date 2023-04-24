What has happened to Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona? Xavi reacts to four-game goalless run for prolific Polish striker

Robert Lewandowski has failed to find the target in his last four appearances for Barcelona, but Xavi is not concerned by the striker’s run of form.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Poland international has been a prolific presence throughout his stunning career to date, with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barca benefiting from his considerable talents. Lewandowski has plundered 27 goals this season across all competitions, but only two of those have come in his last 10 games as end product begins to dry up for the two-time winner of the prestigious FIFA Best award.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barca boss Xavi has no fears when it comes to Lewandowski’s form, with the 34-year-old still the leading scorer in La Liga as the Blaugrana close in on title glory. Quizzed on seeing his star striker hit a barren run, Xavi said: “He was successful in a large part of the season, now not so much, but the goals will come. All forwards want to score. Those who don’t score are sad, it’s the life of a forward. He’s the top scorer in the league with 17 goals, imagine how the others must feel.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski’s only goals since February 23 came in a meeting with Elche on April 1 that saw him bag a brace in a 4-0 win, and Barca have netted just once as a collective through their last three fixtures in La Liga – with that solitary effort from Ferran Torres earning them a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last time out.

WHAT NEXT? Barca are 11 points clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table, with only eight games left to take in, and are closing in on their first Spanish top-flight crown since 2018-19.