West Ham sack Nuno Espirito Santo! Hammers confirm coaching change after West Brom defeat as replacement confirmed

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West Ham United have officially parted ways with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo as the club attempts to rescue its promotion ambitions. The former Wolves and Tottenham boss departs following a difficult start to life in the Championship after the Hammers were relegated from the top flight last term.

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A faltering start in the Championship

The east London outfit decided to retain Nuno despite suffering Premier League relegation last season, hoping for an immediate return to the top flight. However, consecutive league defeats have forced the board's hand, with his dismissal triggered by a dismal 3-1 home loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Frustrations boiled over at the London Stadium during the weekend defeat, with sections of the home support singing that the manager would be 'sacked in the morning'. After 13 league matches, the Hammers have managed just six victories and currently sit eighth in the table - occupying the final spot in the Championship's newly reconfigured play-off structure.

Club statement confirms departure

West Ham released a comprehensive official statement on Tuesday morning to confirm the coaching change.

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"West Ham United can confirm that men’s first-team Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo has left his position with immediate effect," the club announced. "Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the Club’s objectives and expectations remain on track."

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The backroom staff will also see a major overhaul. The statement continued: "Assistant Head Coach Rui Pedro Silva and Goalkeeper Coach Rui Barbosa have also departed. West Ham United would like to thank Nuno, Rui and Rui for their hard work and commitment during their time at the Club, and wish them all the very best for the future."

Following the weekend loss that sealed his fate, Nuno was directly asked about the mounting scrutiny surrounding his position. "I am always under pressure," the manager admitted. "Every day."

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Noble steps up amid managerial search

With the hunt for a permanent successor already active, West Ham have turned to familiar faces to steady the ship. The statement detailed: "The process of recruiting a new Head Coach is already underway."

Club legend Mark Noble has been tasked with leading the squad in the short term alongside Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville. The club concluded: "Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of squad preparations ahead of tomorrow evening’s EFL Championship fixture at Cardiff City, and the Club will make no further comment until the appointment of the new Head Coach is confirmed."

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Crucial away days loom

Noble and his interim coaching staff face a quick turnaround before Wednesday evening's trip to Wales to play Cardiff City. The Hammers desperately need to arrest their two-game losing streak and consolidate their fragile play-off position.

Following the midweek clash, West Ham face another test on the road against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon. A positive return from these two away fixtures is vital to keep the club's promotion aspirations alive while the boardroom finalises their next appointment.