How to watch today's West Ham vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United welcome Newcastle to the London Stadium on Monday, aiming to extend their winning streak in the Premier League to three matches.

Graham Potter's men enter this showdown with momentum on their side, having secured back-to-back victories over Arsenal and Leicester City—both achieved with clean sheets.

The Hammers already got the better of Newcastle earlier this season, securing a 2-0 triumph at St. James' Park, marking the peak of Julen Lopetegui's ill-fated tenure. However, the two sides now find themselves separated by eight places in the league standings. With a full week's rest following their 2-0 win over Leicester, West Ham should be fresh and ready for Monday's encounter.

Meanwhile, the Magpies' woes continued with an FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton last weekend, adding to their struggles in the league. Newcastle have lost four of their last six top-flight matches, with successive away defeats denting their hopes of securing a Champions League spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream online on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

West Ham vs Newcastle kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Newcastle will be played at London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm GMT on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

As he prepares for an extensive hearing regarding alleged spot-fixing violations—claims he staunchly refutes—West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta is expected to make his return from an ankle issue on Monday. Manager Graham Potter has assured that the Brazilian is mentally prepared to be involved.

Vladimir Coufal (hamstring) remains a doubt and will undergo a late fitness test, while Crysencio Summerville (thigh) and Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring) are working towards a return before the season concludes. However, the prognosis is far less optimistic for Michail Antonio (leg), whose campaign appears to be over.

Despite being available again, Paqueta faces stiff competition to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup following West Ham's back-to-back wins. Similarly, Emerson Palmieri could find himself watching from the sidelines once more, with youngster Oliver Scarles continuing to impress down the left flank.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is dealing with a growing injury crisis. Lewis Hall is ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot issue, joining long-term casualties Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman (both knee injuries) on the treatment table—Botman has even undergone surgery to address the problem.

Adding to Newcastle's woes, Anthony Gordon begins a three-match suspension for violent conduct after a needless shove to Jan Paul van Hecke's head in the Brighton defeat. His absence means he will also miss the EFL Cup final, paving the way for Harvey Barnes to enjoy an extended run in the side.

On a brighter note, Howe has confirmed that star striker Alexander Isak is fit to feature despite recent fatigue concerns, while he remains hopeful that Kieran Trippier can shake off a lingering back issue in time for the clash.

