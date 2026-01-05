How to watch the World Table Tennis Series: WTT Champions Doha, schedule, streaming links & more

Table tennis, whiff-whaff, ping pong, whatever you like to call it, the sport is loved and played by millions all over the globe, and as a new year bursts into life, eyes are focused on Qatar, where the World Table Tennis (WTT) Series 2026 is getting underway. We kick off five fantastic days of fast-paced action from the WTT Champions Doha this Wednesday (January 7), and you won’t want to miss a single moment.

The WTT Champions Doha is the first of six ‘Champions’ events taking place all over the planet during 2026. The others will be held in Chongqing, Yokohama, Macao, Montpellier, and a TBC location in Germany. In addition, during the course of 2026, there are three prestigious ‘Grand Smash’ competitions, the ITTF World Team Championships from London, and of course, the curtain-closing WTT Finals in December.

Qatar (and Oman) have staged several low-tier WTT Series (‘Star Contender’ and ‘Contender’) events over recent years, but table tennis attention in the Middle East shifted up a gear last year, when the Qatari capital hosted the World Table Tennis Championships last May. To build on that success, Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena now stages the first-ever ‘Champions’ event to be held in the region.

As it’s one of the highlights of the year to come, it comes as no surprise that a glittering array of table tennis talent is descending on Doha for the week. 32 men and 32 women begin their quest for glory in the respective competitions at the Infinity Arena, which is built into the spectacular Lusail Sports Arena. Those 32-strong fields include the sport’s elite plus two wildcards. The Qatari wildcards are Mohammed Abdulwahhab in the men’s singles and Aia Mohamed in the women’s equivalent. Both will need to harness the strong local support they’ll receive to boost their chances of progressing.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha may have reigned supreme during last year’s ITTF World Championships in Doha, but both have had to withdraw from this week’s event due to ongoing injury concerns. While it would have been a huge plus to have both current world number 1s taking part in the 2026 opener, with the likes of Lin Shidong, Hugo Calderano, Wang Manyu, and Chen Xingtong in the hunt for honours, to name just a few, we are still set for a spellbinding few days in Qatar.

Let GOAL give you all the information you need to know for the WTT Champions Doha 2026, including details of the tournament schedule and how you can watch or stream the daily action live.

When is the WTT Champions Doha 2026?

The WTT Champions Doha will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in the Qatari capital from Wednesday, January 7, through to Sunday, January 11. The week of action breaks down as follows:

Men’s Singles R32 & Women’s Singles R32: January 7-8

Men’s Singles R16 & Women’s Singles R16: January 9

Men’s Singles QF & Women’s Singles QF: January 10

Men’s Singles SF & Final & Women’s Singles SF & Final: January 11

Lusail Sports Arena is an indoor sports venue located in Lusail, Qatar, which can hold 15,000+ spectators. It was opened in 2014 and is the largest arena in the Middle East with a floor area of 107,650m². The Lusail Sports Arena has staged numerous sporting events, including handball (2015 Men's World Championship), volleyball, and basketball (due to host matches at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup) tournaments.

The Lusail Sports Arena, also known as the Infinity Arena when used for table tennis events, has staged numerous WTT Series events (Contender & Star Contender) in recent years, and it also hosted the ITTF World Championships last year.

What is the WTT Series 2026 schedule?

The WTT Series serves as the platform for all professional table tennis players to compete internationally. The series is split into three tiers: Cup Finals, Champion Series and the Contender Series. WTT aims to hold these events in unique venues around the world to create unique and interesting opportunities for fans to interact with the athletes.

Date Tournament January 7-11 WTT Champions Doha January 13-18 WTT Star Contender Doha January 19-24 WTT Contender Muscat February 10-15 WTT Star Contender Chennai March 10-15 WTT Champions Chongqing March 23-28 WTT Contender Tunisia April 7-12 WTT Contender Taiyuan May 19-24 WTT Contender Lagos June 1-7 WTT Contender Skopje June 9-14 WTT Contender Zagreb June 16-21 WTT Star Contender Ljubljana July 14-19 WTT Contender Buenos Aires July 21-26 WTT Star Contender Brazil August 5-9 WTT Champions Yokohama September 1-6 WTT Contender Almaty September 8-13 WTT Champions Macao September 8-13 WTT Contender Panagyurishte September 15-20 WTT Star Contender London Oct 27 - Nov 1 WTT Champions Montpellier November 3-8 WTT Champions Germany November 10-15 WTT Contender Istanbul November 16-21 WTT Star Contender Muscat December 8-13 WTT Finals Hong Kong

🇺🇸 How to watch the World Table Tennis Series 2026 in the US

In the United States, FanDuel TV carries the full calendar of table tennis events: WTT Grand Smashes, WTT Champions, WTT Contender, WTT Star Contender, WTT Finals, and major ITTF properties too, including the ITTF World Championships, ITTF Singles World Cup, and the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup.

In the United States, FanDuel TV carries the full calendar of table tennis events: WTT Grand Smashes, WTT Champions, WTT Contender, WTT Star Contender, WTT Finals, and major ITTF properties too, including the ITTF World Championships, ITTF Singles World Cup, and the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup.

You can also watch the FanDuel Sports Network (FSN) on Fubo, as it now carries these channels (which replaced Bally Sports) directly within its live TV streaming service.

🛜 How to watch the World Table Tennis Series 2026 from anywhere with a VPN

The primary worldwide streaming option for the World Table Tennis Series is the WTT YouTube Channel (@wttglobal). However, if any events aren’t available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.