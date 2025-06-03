How to watch UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, start times, fight card & more info

All you need to know ahead of the next UFC blockbuster from New Jersey

We witnessed a rip-roaring rematch back in February, when Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland clashed at UFC 312. Now, we are hoping for more of the same when Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley lock horns for a second time in Newark on June 7 with the Bantamweight Championship belt on the line again at UFC 316. Sean O’Malley will be attempting to achieve what Sean Strickland couldn’t and wrestle back the crown he lost in the original contest.

Sean O’Malley’s only previous defeat, prior to the one he suffered against Dvalishvili last September, came in his 2020 match-up with Marlon Vera at UFC 252. Ahead of going head-to-head with the Georgian-born star again, ‘Suga’ will take heart from how he performed in his only previous career rematch. He would outclass Vera when the pair met four years after their initial scrap at UFC 299, defending his Bantamweight title in style and picking up a ‘Performance of the Night’ award as well.

It's one of numerous accolades Sean O’Malley has picked up since making his official UFC debut at UFC 222 in 2018. Six ‘Performance of the Night’ awards and three ‘Fight of the Night’ gongs to be precise. It’s why the public is always desperate to tune in whenever the man from Montana enters the octagon.

While O’Malley is making his first appearance since losing his Bantamweight crown, Merab Dvalishvili made a successful defence of his newly acquired belt just four months later, when claiming another decision victory over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. It was Dvalishvili’s fifth straight unanimous points win. In fact, the only opponent he’s stopped in his last 12 fights was Marlon Moraes back in September 2021. Dvalishvili will be hoping for better fortunes on New Jersey soil this time around. ‘The Machine’ hasn’t fought in the state since losing to Ricky Simon back in 2018. He’s racked up 12 straight successes since that fateful night in Atlantic City.

Before Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, it’s the bantamweight queens who grab the spotlight first, as the current two-time champion, Julianna Pena, aims to make the first successful defence of her title. Pena‘s initial reign was over before it had started back in 2022, when losing to Amanda Nunes. Having won back the bantamweight belt with a victory over Raquel Pennington in October last year, she’ll be aiming to hold on to it for a bit longer on this occasion. The dangerous two-time judo Olympic gold-medallist, Kayla Harrison, will be looking to spoil the Pena party in Newark.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley, including the full card details and how you can watch or stream all the action live.

When is UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2?

Date Saturday, June 7 Location Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, United States Start time The ESPN show starts at 8 pm ET (1 am BST, Sun on TNT Sports) Main event walks 11.30 pm ET (4.30 am BST, Sun)

The Prudential Center is a multipurpose indoor arena in the central business district of Newark, New Jersey, which opened in 2007. It has a number of regular tenants who have been using the facility since it first flung open its doors, including the New Jersey Devils (NHL), the New Jersey Rockets (USPHL) and the Seton Hall Pirates (NCAAB). UFC 316 marks the promotion's 11th visit to Newark, with the first of those events being UFC 78: Validation in 2007. The most recent card, which was attended by over 17,000 spectators, was UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier in June last year.

How to watch UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 in the US

In the United States, UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN PPV, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber to buy a PPV card. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. The whole event costs $79.99.

How to watch UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 in the UK

UFC 316 coverage will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £30.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Bantamweight (Title) Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley Women’s bantamweight (Title) Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison Middleweight Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer Bantamweight Mario Bautista vs Patchy Mix Welterweight Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland

Merab Dvalishvili MMA stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 5' 6"

5' 6" Reach: 68 in

68 in Total fights: 23

23 Record: 19-4-0

Sean O'Malley MMA stats