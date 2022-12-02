WATCH: South Korea players erupt in joy after news comes through that they have reached World Cup last 16
- Hwang winner put Korea 2-1 up
- Waited on Uruguay result for last 16 confirmation
- Players erupted in joy upon hearing news
WHAT HAPPENED? A Hwang Hee-chan strike in the 91st minute completed the comeback against Portugal, as South Korea celebrated a famous victory against Portugal on Friday. Their qualification to the last 16 hinged on Uruguay's match against Ghana, though, with the Celeste eventually finishing third in Group H on fewer goals scored after their 2-0 win. Cue the celebrations between Korea's players and staff, who were huddled on the pitch awaiting the news.
🎥| لحظة الترقب 👀 وفرحة التأهل 🇰🇷#FIFAWorldCup | #كأس_العالم_FIFA pic.twitter.com/2etgRx69Vt— الشرق الأوسط - رياضة (@aawsat_spt) December 2, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Korea started the match in third and even slipped to bottom of Group H momentarily on Friday, but an equaliser from Kim Young-gwon and the winner from Hwang sent Paulo Bento's side to the last 16 for only the third time in the nation's history.
WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTH KOREA? Friday's result means Korea go on to play Brazil in the last 16 on Monday, after the Canarinha finished top of Group G with a game to spare.
Editors' Picks
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal