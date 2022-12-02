WATCH: Another crazy World Cup climax! Late Hwang strike against Portugal sends South Korea through at Uruguay's expense

Hwang Hee-chan scored in the 91st minute as South Korea came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1 and progress to the World Cup last 16.

WHAT HAPPENED? South Korea broke from a Portugal corner with Heung-Min Son who ran nearly the full length of the pitch. The Tottenham star then slid a perfect pass through Diogo Dalot's legs and into the path of Hwang, who swept the ball home expertly past Diogo Costa and sent the Korea players and bench into raptures.

SCENES.



Hwang Hee-chan puts South Korea ahead in added time 😱#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

SOUTH KOREA TAKES THE LEAD 🇰🇷



As it stands, South Korea is through on the goals scored tiebreaker 😱 pic.twitter.com/axw1HPX1vo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was no time for immediate celebrations though, as South Korea had a nervy wait to find out the result between Uruguay and Ghana. The Celeste celebrated a 2-0 victory but finished third in Group H on goals scored, meaning Paulo Bento's side qualified for the last 16 for only the third time in the nation's history.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOREA? Friday's late drama means South Korea qualify second from group H, meaning they will go on to face likely Group G winners Brazil in the last 16 on Monday.