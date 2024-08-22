How to watch today's PAOK vs Shamrock Rovers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League playoff match between PAOK and Shamrock Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PAOK will take on Shamrock Rovers in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs at the Toumbas Stadium on Thursday.

The team that emerges victorious from this two-legged clash will secure a spot in the newly expanded 36-team Europa League. A long and hard Europa Conference League campaign awaits the losing side.

How to watch PAOK vs Shamrock Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom LOITV United States No broadcast Republic of Ireland LOITV Greece Nova Sports Prime Cyprus Nova Sports Prime

In the UK, the Europa League playoff match between PAOK and Shamrock Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live on LOITV.

In the U.S., the game is not available to watch and stream online.

PAOK vs Shamrock Rovers kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 1.30 pm ET / 6.30 pm BST Venue: Toumbas Stadium

The Europa League playoff match between PAOK and Shamrock Rovers will be played at the Toumbas Stadium on Thursday.

It will kick off at 1.30 pm ET / 6.30 pm BST.

Team news & squads

PAOK team news

PAOK have a fully fit squad with Jonny Otto, Baba Rahman, and Taison all returning to training this week after recovering from injuries.

However, they will be without promising centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis, who has completed a move to Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

PAOK possible XI: Kotarski; Sastre, Kedziora, Nasberg, Baba; Ozdoev, Schwab; Zivkovic, Konstantelias, Taison; Brandon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kotarski, Talichmanidis, Tsiftsis Defenders: Näsberg, Koulierakis, Michailidis, Kędziora, Otto, Rahman, Sastre, Thymianis, Soares Midfielders: Camara, Tsingaras, Konstantelias, Murg, Taison, Živković, Vieirinha, Schwab, Ozdoyev, Shoretire, Despodov Forwards: Chalov, Tissoudali, Samatta, Thomas

Shamrock Rovers team news

For Shamrock, Johnny Kenny and Rory Gaffney are making strides in their injury recoveries, but neither will be available on Thursday.

Striker Aaron Greene and defender Roberto Lopes are both dealing with minor injuries and will undergo late fitness tests before kickoff.

Shamrock Rovers possible XI: Pohls; Cleary, Grace, Hoare; Honohan, Watts, O'Neill, Clarke; Nugent, Farrugia; Burke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pöhls, Steacy, Leitis Defenders: Honohan, Hoare, Lopes, Grace, Cleary, Kavanagh, Clarke, Farrugia Midfielders: Watts, McEneff, Barrett, Nugent, O'Neill, Towell, Poom, Burns, Byrne, Noonan, Mandroiu Forwards: Greene, Burke, McNulty

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/11/11 Shamrock Rovers 1 - 3 PAOK Europa League 21/10/11 PAOK 2 - 1 Shamrock Rovers Europa League

Useful links