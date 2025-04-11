How to watch today's Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City's turbulent season continues, but despite their patchy form, Pep Guardiola's men remain in the race for a Champions League berth as they gear up to host a resurgent Crystal Palace this Saturday.

The reigning champions have been a shadow of their usual selves, failing to string together consecutive league wins since January. They currently find themselves outside the Premier League's top five — a group that’s soon expected to determine the division’s Champions League qualifiers — and come into this fixture on the back of a drab, uninspired 0-0 draw against rivals Manchester United.

Crystal Palace, by contrast, have steadily climbed the table after a sluggish start that saw them winless until late October. Since then, the Eagles have morphed into one of the most consistent sides in the country, combining resilience with flair. They head into the clash full of momentum, buoyed by a morale-boosting win over fierce rivals Brighton at Selhurst Park last weekend.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa also on the horizon, Palace are eyeing a top-eight or top-nine finish — a position that could potentially unlock European football for next season.

City have no new injuries to report, but there's little good news on the recovery front either. Erling Haaland, Rodri, Nathan Ake, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji all remain sidelined and are not expected back in time for Saturday.

Savinho and Jack Grealish are pressing for recalls after being benched for the Manchester derby, while Kevin De Bruyne should retain both his place and the armband. Phil Foden, however, may be sweating over his starting spot following another underwhelming display.

Palace, meanwhile, are dealing with a potential crisis at the back. Marc Guehi is suspended, and Maxence Lacroix is a doubt after sustaining a concussion.

There's hope Chris Richards could step in as he nears a return to fitness. The Eagles will also have to do without Eddie Nketiah, who is serving a suspension after his red card in the Brighton game.

