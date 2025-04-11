+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Etihad Stadium
team-logo
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester City vs Crystal PalaceManchester CityCrystal Palace

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City's turbulent season continues, but despite their patchy form, Pep Guardiola's men remain in the race for a Champions League berth as they gear up to host a resurgent Crystal Palace this Saturday.

The reigning champions have been a shadow of their usual selves, failing to string together consecutive league wins since January. They currently find themselves outside the Premier League's top five — a group that’s soon expected to determine the division’s Champions League qualifiers — and come into this fixture on the back of a drab, uninspired 0-0 draw against rivals Manchester United.

Crystal Palace, by contrast, have steadily climbed the table after a sluggish start that saw them winless until late October. Since then, the Eagles have morphed into one of the most consistent sides in the country, combining resilience with flair. They head into the clash full of momentum, buoyed by a morale-boosting win over fierce rivals Brighton at Selhurst Park last weekend.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa also on the horizon, Palace are eyeing a top-eight or top-nine finish — a position that could potentially unlock European football for next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+

United States (U.S.)

USA Network, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India

Star Sports Select 1/1HD, JioHotstar

Republic of Ireland

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

Watch Man City vs Palace on Fubo (free-trial)
Stream now
Stream Man City vs Palace live in UK on TNT
Sign up today

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCRY
31
Ederson Moraes
27
M. Nunes
24
J. Gvardiol
3
R. Dias
75
N. O'Reilly
19
I. Gundogan
14
N. Gonzalez
26
Savinho
10
J. Grealish
11
J. Doku
7
O. Marmoush
1
D. Henderson
26
C. Richards
8
J. Lerma
3
T. Mitchell
25
B. Chilwell
7
I. Sarr
18
D. Kamada
12
D. Munoz
10
E. Eze
20
A. Wharton
14
J. Mateta

3-4-2-1

CRYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

City have no new injuries to report, but there's little good news on the recovery front either. Erling Haaland, Rodri, Nathan Ake, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji all remain sidelined and are not expected back in time for Saturday.

Savinho and Jack Grealish are pressing for recalls after being benched for the Manchester derby, while Kevin De Bruyne should retain both his place and the armband. Phil Foden, however, may be sweating over his starting spot following another underwhelming display.

Crystal Palace team news

Palace, meanwhile, are dealing with a potential crisis at the back. Marc Guehi is suspended, and Maxence Lacroix is a doubt after sustaining a concussion.

There's hope Chris Richards could step in as he nears a return to fitness. The Eagles will also have to do without Eddie Nketiah, who is serving a suspension after his red card in the Brighton game.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

CRY

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement